Google needs to address these five areas on the Pixel 4a

The Google Pixel 3a series aimed to bring the flagship pixel experience to mid-range budgets. Apart from a mid-range chipset and the lack of a second selfie shooter, it would be pretty difficult to tell the difference between a Pixel 3a and Pixel 3. The Pixel 3a series helped bolster Google’s smartphone sales, which makes the introduction of a Pixel 4a a no-brainer.

However, there are several areas of improvements where the next mid-range Pixel can definitely do better. So, let’s take a look at some of the areas where the Pixel 4a should do better.

Bigger Battery

The Pixel 3a received a 3,000 mAh battery, which by 2019 standards seems pretty weak, especially when you consider manufacturers like Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, and Vivo are equipping their devices with battery capacities exceeding 4,000 mAh. Despite having a larger battery than the standard Pixel 4, the Snapdragon 600 series chip on the Pixel 3a won’t be as effective as the SD855 in battery-management.

Better Performance

Speaking of chips, the Pixel 4a could definitely use more power. The Snapdragon 670 SoC used on the Pixel 3a was outdated for its time. We’d expect a decent bump in performance through a Snapdragon 712 or a standard SD730 chipset. The Snapdragon 730 SoC is a relatively new chip and quite a capable one, which will no doubt help in future-proofing the device.

More Storage

The Pixel 3a debuted in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB in-built storage variant. We hope Google will increase both the RAM and storage capacity on the Pixel 4a by at least 6GB and 128GB, respectively. An addition of a microSD card slot would also help.

Competitive Price

While the Pixel 3a was reasonably priced in the US and European markets, Indian consumers were forced to pay a steep price of over Rs 10,000 more. Fast-forward to today, and the Pixel 3a is currently priced at Rs 34,999 in India, which is fairly reasonable. The device will seem like a far better value proposition if Google utilises a Snapdragon 700 series chip.

Dual Cameras