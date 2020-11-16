PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 16, 2020 07:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google is shutting down Gmail account of inactive users from June 2021, but there's a way around it

Google will also delete content across Gmail, Photos, and Drive that are over the storage limit.

Moneycontrol News
Google recently announced new policies for consumer accounts that are either inactive or have gone over the storage limit across Gmail and Google Drive. These include Google Sheets, Docs, Slides, Draw Drawings, Forms and Jamboard files, and Photos.

The tech giant will delete the accounts of users that are inactive in one or more of these services for two years after June 1, 2021. Additionally, Google will also delete content across Gmail, Photos, and Drive that are over the storage limit.

In a statement, Google said, “The new policies are for consumer accounts that are either inactive or over their storage limit across Gmail, Drive (including Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms and Jamboard files) and/or Photos — to better align with common practices across the industry.” Starting June 1, 2021, any new photos and videos you upload will count toward the free 15GB of storage.

There is a simple way around this; Google said that it would notify users multiple times before it attempts to remove any content. This will give users ample opportunities to take adequate action before content on their account is deleted. The best way around this is to ensure that your account is active by periodically logging into Gmail, Photos, or Drive on the phone or web.
First Published on Nov 16, 2020 07:17 pm

tags #Gmail #Google #Google+ photos

