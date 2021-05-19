Google I/O 2021: Chrome will soon remind you to checkout your shopping cart

Google Chrome will soon be able to recognise these pending carts and remind you when you open a new tab.

Android 12 features have been unveiled at the Google I/O 2021. At the event, Google also announced new features coming to several of its apps. One such feature coming to Google Chrome will remind the user of all the shopping carts left behind without checkout on various websites.

The feature will be helpful for those who added items to the shopping cart on a website and might have accidentally closed the tab or saved it for a later date. Google Chrome will soon be able to recognise these pending carts and remind you when you open a new tab. In case you are concerned, the feature uses your browsing history and all the data is stored locally on the device.

As an add-on, the feature will also show available discounts on products. Google will add support for linking loyalty programs from merchants to the user’s Google account to see the best price of that particular product.

As of now, there is no word on the rollout. Google, at the Google I/0 2021, said that the features will be available soon. The company has also released some more features for other apps like Google Photos, Google Search. The search engine giant has introduced a new Quick Delete setting that deletes the last 15 minutes of your Search history with a single tap from the Google Account Menu.