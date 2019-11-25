App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2019 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google extends its Dynamic email feature for Android and iOS Gmail app - here's what it means

With the new feature, Gmail users will no longer have to leave the app when they tap on a link.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google has been working on a bunch of new features for its family of apps. The company has now introduced a new feature to its Gmail app. The Gmail app for iOS and Android now supports dynamic email, courtesy of Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP).

AMP is an open-source framework that is designed to load mobile webpages quickly. Google has extended the dynamic email feature to its mobile app, which was first introduced for the web.

With the new feature, Gmail users will no longer have to leave the app when they tap on a link. Dynamic email allows users to perform tasks like RSVPing an event, replying to a comment, browsing through a catalog etc. right from Gmail’s inbox. 

Close

“Dynamic email brings the richness and interactivity of AMP to your mobile device, allowing you to take action directly within a message. You can respond to a comment, RSVP to an event, manage subscription preferences, and more,” said Google in its blog post.

related news

The content of Dynamic email can be kept up-to-date, which means users can open the same email and view the latest update on an order status, etc.

To see Dynamic emails, the company sending the mails must support the feature. Google stated that it is working with a number of organisations like OYO Rooms, booking.com, redBus, Pinterest, etc.

Dynamic email for Android and iOS will be ON by default on the Gmail app.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 25, 2019 11:39 am

tags #Gmail #Google #Technology

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.