Google extends its Dynamic email feature for Android and iOS Gmail app - here's what it means

Google has been working on a bunch of new features for its family of apps. The company has now introduced a new feature to its Gmail app. The Gmail app for iOS and Android now supports dynamic email, courtesy of Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP).

AMP is an open-source framework that is designed to load mobile webpages quickly. Google has extended the dynamic email feature to its mobile app, which was first introduced for the web.

With the new feature, Gmail users will no longer have to leave the app when they tap on a link. Dynamic email allows users to perform tasks like RSVPing an event, replying to a comment, browsing through a catalog etc. right from Gmail’s inbox.

“Dynamic email brings the richness and interactivity of AMP to your mobile device, allowing you to take action directly within a message. You can respond to a comment, RSVP to an event, manage subscription preferences, and more,” said Google in its blog post.

The content of Dynamic email can be kept up-to-date, which means users can open the same email and view the latest update on an order status, etc.

To see Dynamic emails, the company sending the mails must support the feature. Google stated that it is working with a number of organisations like OYO Rooms, booking.com, redBus, Pinterest, etc.