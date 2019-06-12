App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gmail's new Dynamic Email feature would save you from opening multiple tabs

With Dynamic Email, users can perform tasks like RSVPing an event, replying to a comment, browsing through a catalogue, etc. right in Gmail’s inbox.

Pranav Hegde
Gmail is soon getting a feature that would make the lives of many users easier. Google will roll out Dynamic Email feature next month, that would allow users to perform a few tasks without leaving Gmail. The feature has been under beta testing to select G Suite users since the start of this year.

With Dynamic Email, users can perform tasks like RSVPing an event, replying to a comment, browsing through a catalogue, etc. right from Gmail’s inbox.

“Take commenting in Google Docs, for example. Instead of receiving individual email notifications when someone mentions you in a comment, now, you’ll see an up-to-date thread in Gmail where you can easily reply or resolve the comment, right from within the message”, said Google in its blog post.

To ensure security and privacy, Google is reviewing developers before they can share dynamic emails. A list of approved websites that can send users dynamic emails includes OYO Rooms, booking.com, redBus, Pinterest, etc. The Mountain View giant has stated that more companies would soon be added to the list.

The feature would be enabled on July 2 to all Gmail users. To use Dynamic Email, users would need to enable ‘Display External Images’ in Settings > Dynamic Email. G Suite users can enable the feature in the Admin console in the coming days. Users using a third-party app with Gmail (example Mail on iOS) would see the static version.

Dynamic Email is available on the web, with the mobile app getting the update ‘soon’.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 01:10 pm

tags #Gmail #Google #Technology #trends

