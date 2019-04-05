App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Duplex begins rolling out for iOS and Android devices

Google Duplex is a recurrent neural network built using a machine learning platform called TensorFlow Extend.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Google made serious strides in the commercial application of AI technology and machine learning with a live demonstration of the capabilities of Google Duplex. As of April 2019, Google has confirmed that the service will be available on a wide range of Android and iOS devices in the U.S.

What is Google Duplex?

Google Duplex allows computers to have natural conversations with humans. The system utilises artificial intelligence to adjust to a person, unlike traditional automated phone systems that people have to adjust too. Google Duplex is engineered to sound like a human by using a natural tone, use words like ‘um’ and ‘uh’ and handle interruptions, similar to a normal conversation with a person.

Capabilities

related news

Deemed as the next big evolution in AI, Google Duplex is a big step forward in A.I.’s ability to more naturally converse with humans. The primary objective of Google Duplex is to eliminate the woes of automated phone systems and virtual assistants. The system can schedule appointments or make calls on your behalf. Duplex is capable of automatically calling a restaurant to reserve a table or scheduling an appointment at a parlour. Users just have to tell Google Assistant which restaurant, what time and which date, and Duplex will do the rest. The systems current interactions are limited to phone calls, but scalability can be expected in the future.

Compatibility

Google Duplex previously available only for Pixel devices is now coming to iPhones and most Android devices. Android users with version 5.0 and above should be able to access this feature, while iPhone users with Google Assistant installed will also have access to this smart AI assistant. Google Duplex is currently limited to 43 states in the US, but a global rollout is expected soon.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 10:58 am

tags #smartphone #Technology

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Italian Footballer’s Retirement Match Stopped by ‘Helicopter Kidna ...

Best Wireless Earphones Available Under Rs 5,000 in India

Sanjay Dutt on 'Sanju' Criticism: My Whitewashing Happened When SC Sai ...

SC Refuses to Entertain Plea Challenging Aadhaar Ordinance

Britain's House of Commons Has a Leak and Social Media is Flooded With ...

'Will Send You to Jail': SC Warns Ranbaxy Promoters for Not Clearing D ...

Harley-Davidson Unveils Summer Internship Program in India

Apple Cuts iPhone XR Prices in India by Rs 17,900 For Limited Time

Mi Fan Festival 2019 Deals: Re 1 Flash Sale on Poco F1 at 2PM Today

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

BJP likely to release election manifesto on Sunday

India's domestic air passenger traffic records double-digit growth in ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Trump says US-China trade deal may be reached in four weeks

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex erases gains, turns flat, Nifty holds 11 ...

Cipla gains 3% after receiving EIR from USFDA

Jyothy Labs shares jump 5% after Macquarie initiates coverage 'outperf ...

Shares of HFCs jump, DHFL surges over 8%

Lok Sabha Election 2019: In a first for Odisha, former IAS and IPS off ...

How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Cent ...

No Fathers In Kashmir movie review: Ashvin Kumar's courage and empathy ...

Jeff Bezos' most expensive divorce settlement; retains voting power in ...

Malaysia Open 2019: PV Sindhu's capitulation against unseeded Sung Ji- ...

US and China likely to finalise agreement after nine-month trade war; ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost ...

Apple Music cuts down subscription price, individual plan now starts a ...

Shah Rukh Khan felicitated with honorary PhD by The University of Law, ...

Will Smith dolls up the fantastic cast of Aladdin in a spectacular sur ...

Good News: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosan ...

Could Vin Diesel and James Cameron be working together on the next Ava ...

Sophie Turner reunites with Game of Thrones’ King Joffrey making Joe ...

Priyanka Chopra teases fans with a glimpse of Jonas Brothers’ new tr ...

Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s Twitter gets touchy

Rashmika Mandanna may not get the desired roles this year, predicts ga ...

Game Of Thrones season 4 recap: The monstrous Joffrey Lannister meets ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.