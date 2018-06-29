App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 10:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Calendar adds 'out of office', 'working hour' features for better work-life-balance

The new features have been rolled out to help users improve time management skills and develop a better work-life balance.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google Calendar has introduced two new features called "out of office" and "working hours" to improve user's time management skills and develop a better work-life balance.

The features will help users ensure that others will know when they are available and when they would not want to be disturbed.

The Calendar application will help automatically decline meeting requests that may be scheduled during time slots defined as "out of office".

"When creating an event on the web, simply select the 'out of office' entry type. The 'out of office' object will have a different look on the Calendar grid, signalling to others that you are unavailable," Google's 'G suite' team stated in its official blog post.

Users will have the ability to "protect their personal time from their work time" with the "working hours" option. They will also have the option to set working hours to specific intervals for all week days separately.

These features will be made available to all G suite edition users within the next two weeks.

"Based on your time zone and past scheduling patterns, Google Calendar can now infer your working hours. You may see a prompt asking you to set them, and you can further customise them as needed," the post adds.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 10:14 pm

tags #Google #Google Calendar #Technology #Trending News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.