Google announces third Android P developer preview

Google has officially announced the third Android P developer preview, which has been in the testing phase since March. The most significant feature is the finalized API (level 28) for the next major update being included in the preview.

Although, Google is yet to confirm the name of the update, it has been released on Google’s Pixel phones and will be accessible only by those who have enrolled for beta testing.

Google has partnered with Deepmind, an artificial intelligence company located in London, for a new feature called the ‘Adaptive battery’, which uses machine learning to improve battery life of a device.

It will prioritise system resources for apps a user prefers the most. Moreover, the app will work well with apps that are optimised for Doze, App Standby, and Background Limits. Another machine learning feature is app actions, which will help a user to raise visibility of the app and help drive engagement, by surfacing the app at the right time, based on app's semantic intents and the user's context.

The display will also be enhanced as the new APIs will deliver a rich, edge-to-edge experience on screen. Cutout support will work seamlessly for apps, with the system managing status bar height to separate content. If there is immersive content, a user can use the display cutout APIs to check the position and shape of the cutout and request full-screen layout around it. Notifications will now support conversations, photos and stickers, and they will be able to suggest smart replies.

There will be two more developer previews before the company officially starts rolling out Android P for every android device.