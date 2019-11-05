App
HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google announces Play Points reward programme in US for purchases made on Play Store

Signing up for Play Points only requires a couple of steps with no obligations or additional charges involved.

Carlsen Martin

Google has said that a new reward programme for Play Store users would be rolling out in the United States. The new programme will be called Google Play Points, which will allow users to earn points for any purchases made on Google Play.

The programme will also allow users to earn additional points by downloading “featured free apps and games” each week. The reward system first launched in Japan in September 2018 and earlier this year in April in South Korea. According to TechCrunch, millions of users signed up for the programme.

Signing up for Play Points only requires a couple of steps with no obligations or additional charges involved. Once you sign up, you’ll start earning reward points for everything you do across Google Play, including renting movies, making in-app purchases, buying apps, and more.

Google will also give bonus points for purchases in certain categories during some offer periods. For example, there could be a week or month where you could double or triple your points earned for in-app purchases.

related news

Google’s new reward programme will have four levels, including Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, where each new level will offer better perks. You will also be able to earn more points and weekly prizes at higher levels. Once you earn points, they can be redeemed for Play Store credit, which can be used in dozens of apps participating in the programme at launch.

Since Google will fund the points, the reward system will have no impact on developers’ earnings if they choose to participate in the programme. Beyond redeeming your points for in-app rewards, you can also donate it to support a variety of nonprofits, which will rotate over time.

First Published on Nov 5, 2019 03:52 pm

tags #Google

