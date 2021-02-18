Google adds Offline Mode for Classroom; Google Meet gets a Mute All feature

Google India has announced over 50 new product features for Google Meet and Google Classroom. The company aims at enabling a more effective learning and teaching experience for students and teachers. One of the features introduced Mute all on Google Meet. The company is also adding a feature that lets students work offline in Google Classroom.

Google has introduced more robust security tools for teaching and learning, as well as new capabilities for Google Classroom and Google Meet under the G Suite for Education. Google Workspace for Education includes Classroom, Meet, Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides and many more. It claims that more than 170 million students and educators worldwide rely on Google’s suite of tools, and they are bringing many new helpful features to Google Classroom and Google Meet.

Google is introducing an offline mode in Google Classroom Android app. Students will be able to start their work offline, review their assignments, open Drive attachments, and write assignments in Google Docs — all without an internet connection. The company is also improving the mobile grading system. Lastly, Google will let teachers integrate third-party EdTech tools and content directly into the Classroom interface, all without any extra log-ins.

The search engine giant is also adding support for multiple hosts. All hosts will have access to moderation controls. They will be able manage who can join the meeting, use the chat or present their screen, etc.

Teachers will have an option to end the meeting for all in Google Meet. They can also mute all participants at once, and decide whether students can unmute themselves or not.

These and many other features will be rolling out in the coming months.