Gamers to get a leg up: AMD CEO Lisa Su announces multiple Navi GPUs

Less than a month after AMD introduced the world to the super-fast Vega VII graphics card, the company’s CEO, Dr Lisa Su dropped another major announcement, confirming the company’s new line of Navi GPUs will arrive in 2019. AMD is still riding high on the success of their CES 2019 announcements, capping off its most profitable year since 2011.

During AMD's Q4 Earnings Call, CEO Lisa Su said: “Our gaming growth will be driven by new products. We would see that as we go through this year and with our Radeon 7 launch, as well as our Navi launches on the gaming side.”

Noticed how she used the word launches instead of launch?

This could mean that the new Navi GPUs based on AMD’s 7nm architecture may feature on more than just PCs. Those multiple launches can easily hint towards new graphics on next-gen consoles. Navi’s 7-nm architecture is rumoured to replace the Polaris architecture on the on the desktop end in the RX 580 and RX 590. AMD’s 7-nm chips are also rumoured to power the next-gen Xbox or PlayStation consoles.

Navi will follow the 7nm trend set by AMD’s Vega VII graphics card. And, while the Vega VII targeted the high-end of the market, competing with Nvidia’s RTX 2080, the Navi GPUs will compete at the budget and mid-range space. The Navi series will deliver an unrivalled price-to-performance ratio to compete with the likes of the RTX 2060 and Nvidia new rumoured line of budget GPUs.

More good news for the informed PC user

Despite featuring the same 7-nm architecture as AMD’s high-end Radeon VII GPU, the Navi cards will offer gamers a more budget option without having to make significant compromises on performance. AMD’s Ryzen CPUs shook-up the PC market space, giving Intel a major wakeup call. The processors based on the new Zen-based architecture aided in the company’s success in 2018 with AMD reporting a 23% increase in earnings during the Q4 Earnings Call.

The Ryzen chips offered an unrivalled price-to-performance ratio that broke Intel’s iron-tight hold on the PC market, proving that consumers aren’t interested in big names, but statistics; which would make it fair to assume that the new Navi GPUs may be the beginning of the end for Nvidia’s dominance in the GPU market. But Nvidia isn’t taking the competition lightly, recently confirming a new series of budget and mid-range GPUs without ray tracing. It’s safe to assume that gamers are going to be spoilt for choices in the GPU market by the end of Q2 2019.