Xiaomi dethrones Samsung to become the world's number 1 smartphone company; Apple trails third

Xiaomi’s sales in June 2021 grew by 26 per cent month-over-month.

Xiaomi was the world’s number 1 smartphone manufacturer in June 2021. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer reached the milestone for the first world, dethroning Samsung from the top position in June. A Counterpoint Research report claims that the Mi 11 Ultra maker managed to capture 17.1 per cent of the global smartphone market, outpacing Samsung, which had a 15.7 per cent market share.

The report claims that Xiaomi’s sales in June 2021 grew by 26 per cent month-over-month. The Chinese smartphone giant was also the world’s number two smartphone brand for Q2 2021 after shipping over 800 million smartphones since 2011.

The June 2021 growth is credited to Xiaomi’s aggressive offline expansion in lower-tier Chinese cities and solid performance of its Redmi 9, Redmi Note 9 and the Redmi K series. The company’s India business also saw healthy growth in June 2021. Furthermore, Samsung’s decline due to supply constraints in Vietnam helped Xiaomi overtake the South Korean tech giant.