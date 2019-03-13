App
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 12:41 PM IST

Samsung aim to disrupt affordable 4K TV market with Super 6 series UHD smart TVs

The introduction of a new affordable UHD Smart TV series by the South Korean giant ensures there’ll be a major shakeup in the television market in the upcoming months.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Samsung’s budget trend that began with the M series smartphones is now spilling out into the television sector with the introduction of the new Super 6 series UHD smart TVs. The affordable TV space is one that Samsung has long been absent from, but new Super 6 series aims to change that.

Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Online Business, Samsung India said, “The new range of UHD TV line-up meets the growing expectations of our consumers by providing a 4K UHD TV with a host of smart features such as Live Cast, Tune Station, Smart Convergence and Lag-Free Gaming. These beautifully designed TVs are also equipped to meet the changing content consumption needs, in sync with their lifestyle demands.”

Samsung is releasing three models of their new 6 series TVs including 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch models. The new Super6 series boasts new smart features such as Live Cast, Tune Station, Screen Mirroring, Lag-Free Gaming and 60+ Titles. Additionally, Real 4K resolution empowers consumers to enjoy enhanced picture quality in UHD resolution.

Samsung’s new Super 6 series TV grant consumers access to over 60 titles including Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Cinema, YouTube, Sony Liv, Google Play Movies & TV and YouTube Kids to name a few. The 4K content readily available on some of these apps will allow consumers to take full advantage of the TV’s PurColor technology.

The new Samsung TV also bring effortless live streaming from your smartphone on to the TV using the Live Cast broadcast feature. Tune Station is an innovative new feature Samsung is bringing to the Super 6 series lineup by enhancing the overall audio experience through the addition of realistic visual elements to the playlist.

The new Super 6 series also boasts screen mirroring to project a smartphone display onto the TV. Samsung also claims that their new Super 6 lineup will feature a lag-free gaming experience through Game Mode and the integrated Quad Core processor.

Samsung prides itself on being one of the most reputed, if not the most reputed manufacturer in display technology. The introduction of a new affordable UHD Smart TV series by the South Korean giant ensures there’ll be a major shakeup in the television market in the upcoming months.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 12:41 pm

