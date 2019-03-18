Newly-launched Nvidia GTX 1660 GPU is one of the best value for money graphics cards

Nvidia has made yet another splash in the PC gaming space with the launch of its newly-launched GTX 1660, which is a budget replacement for their previous Pascal-based GTX 1060. The new GTX 1660 crushes Nvidia’s last gen 1060 cards in benchmarks and retails at Rs 21,000.

The company has claimed that the GTX 1660 will offer a 5 percent boost over the last-gen GTX 1060 and is 130-per cent faster than the GTX 960 GPU. The GTX 1660 is aimed at budget gamers with AMD RX 570 and 580, GTX 1050 and 1050 Ti and the GTX 960 cards. This makes the 1660 an excellent value for money proposition.

The GTX 1060 was introduced as the model 1080p GPU. Even today, the card runs most AAA titles on high settings and 1080p resolution without much effort. Even latest games like Anthem, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Battlefield V and The Division 2 will run on recommended settings at 1080p with 60 fps on a 6GB GTX 1060 card. Considering the GTX 1660 can easily outperform the 1060 and comes in at a few hundred bucks less, the GTX 1660 is almost perfect for 1080p gaming.

The GTX 1660 is also built on Nvidia’s Turing architecture, making the change from the Ti version of this card fairly minimum until you reach memory. The GTX 1660 loses quite a bit of memory bandwidth by stepping down to cheaper GDDR5 memory – similar to that on last year’s 1060 GPU – instead of the faster GDDR6 memory seen on Turing-based graphics cards.

GPU GTX 1660 GTX 1060 RTX 2060 GTX 1660 Ti CUDA Cores 1,408 1,280 1,920 1,536 Memory bandwidth 192GB/sec 192GB/sec 336GB/sec 288GB/sec GPU clock speed (base/boost) 1,530/1,785 1,530/1,785 1,365/1,680 1,500/1,770 Memory Bus Width 192-bit 192-bit 192-bit 192-bit TDP 120W 120W 160W 120W VRAM 6GB GDDR5 6GB GDDR5 6GB GDDR6 6GB GDDR6 Tensor Cores NA NA NA 240 RT Cores NA NA NA 30 Texture Units 80 80 120 120 GPU Architecture Turing (TU 116) Pascal (GP106) Turing (TU 106) Turing (TU 116) Price Rs 21,499 Rs 22,999 Rs 32,749 Rs 25,699

However, specs are only one part of the equation, and the extra boost that Turing architecture brings to the equation should make the GTX 1660 graphics card a decent value for money proposition if you’re upgrading from an Nvidia GTX 960 or AMD RX 570. But just like the Ti version, the GTX 1660’s value proposition is very low if you’re building a new system.