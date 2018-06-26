App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Earth will soon let you measure distances and areas

With the introduction of area measurement tools and long distance measurement on Google Earth, Google will manage to bridge the little gap of information.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In its latest update, Google has decided to bring the features of area and distance measurement to Google Earth. The new service will be available on the web from June 26 on Android from the upcoming week. The release date for iOS is not declared yet but it is expected soon.

For several years, Google Earth was the only practical source to see Google's satellite and 3D imagery. However, with the introduction of Google Maps with a much simpler UI, Google Earth seemed to have faded into memories. However, that didn't stop Google from developing the Google Earth feature. The ability to measure distance has been present in the Google Maps for years now. However, with the introduction of area measurement tools and long distance measurement on Google Earth, Google has managed to bridge the little gap of information for masses all across the world, especially the student community.

As per a report by TechCrunch, the new measurement tool can be used to measure areas and distance of structures like a large lake, and not just limited to measure in straight lines and squares. By zooming in, the users will be able to see birds-eye satellite images as well.

Google Earth has some features like tours, that are not offered by Google Maps, however, the overall efficiency of Google Maps is much more than Google Earth. This new feature will certainly help in Google Earth's usage. Many still wonder why Google didn't introduce this new feature in Google Maps as well.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 05:01 pm

