CES 2022: MSI launches new gaming and content creator laptops with 12th Gen Intel CPUs

At CES 2022, MSI dropped a ton of new gaming and creator laptops. MSI’s extensive line-up of gaming laptops included updates to the MSI Stealth GS, Raider GE, Vector GP, Pulse GL, Sword, Crosshair, Katana GF series. The MSI Creator Z17, Creator Z16P, and Creator Z16 were also updated with new and improved hardware.

MSI Stealth Gaming Laptops

The new MSI Stealth GS77/ GS66 has been updated with the latest 12th Gen Intel laptop CPUs, up to a Core i9 12900H. The laptops also feature Nvidia RTX-30 series graphics, up to an RTX 3080 Ti laptop graphics card. They also come with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. The laptop is offered in Full HD (360Hz), Quad HD (240Hz), and 4K (Up to 120Hz) IPS display options. They also feature per-key RGB gaming keyboards by SteelSeries. There are two Stealth models – 17-inch (GS77) and 15.6-inch (GS66). The MSI Stealth GS66 will start at $2,499 (Roughly Rs 1,85,920), while the Stealth GS77 begins at $1,799 (Roughly Rs 1,33,850).

MSI Raider Gaming Laptops

The new MSI Raider GE76/ GE66 has been updated with the latest 12th Gen Intel laptop CPUs, up to a Core i9 12900HK. The laptops also feature Nvidia RTX-30 series graphics, up to an RTX 3080 Ti laptop graphics card. They also come with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. Display options include Full HD (360Hz), Quad HD (240Hz), and 4K (Up to 120Hz) IPS panels, although the 15.6-inch screen on the GE66 is limited to 4K 60Hz. There are two Raider models – 17-inch (GE76) and 15.6-inch (GE66). The MSI Raider GE76 will start at $1,599 (Roughly Rs 1,18,950), while the Stealth GE66 begins at $2,249 (Roughly Rs 1,67,350).

MSI Vector Gaming Laptops

The MSI Vector GP76 can be configured with up to an Intel Core i9-12900HK CPU, while the GP66 maxes out with an Intel Core i9-12900H. The Vector laptops can be equipped with Nvidia RTX 30-series laptop graphics (Up to an RTX 3080), up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The Vector GP76 comes in a single 17.3-inch QHD IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate, while the GP66 offers the choice of a 15.6-inch FHD (240Hz) or a 15.6-inch QHD (165Hz) IPS panel. The MSI Vector gaming laptops start at $1,899 (Roughly Rs 1,14,300).

MSI Crosshair Gaming Laptops

MSI unveiled several Crosshair gaming laptops including the MSI Crosshair 17, Crosshair 15, and Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition. The Crosshair laptops can be configured with up to 12th Gen Intel Core H series processors (Up to a Core i9-12900H). The Crosshair laptops can also be configured with Nvidia RTX 30-series discrete graphics, which maxes out at an RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU. Display options top out at a 360Hz Full HD IPS panel or a 165Hz Quad HD IPS panel. The MSI Crosshair gaming laptops start at $1,599 (Roughly Rs 1,18,950), while the Rainbow Six model will set you back $1,999 (Roughly Rs 1,48,750).

MSI Pulse Gaming Laptops

The 2022 MSI Pulse gaming laptops can be configured with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor paired with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The new Pulse gaming laptop sports a 17.3-inch 360Hz Full HD IPS panel (GL76) or a 15.6-inch 165Hz Quad HD IPS panel (GL66). The Pulse gaming laptops can also be configured with up to an Nvidia RTX 3070 laptop GPU. The MSI Pulse gaming laptop starts at $1,299 (Roughly Rs 96,650).

MSI Katana and Sword Gaming Laptops

The MSI Sword gaming laptop features the latest 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake laptop processors that max out with a Core i7-12700H. The laptop features a single 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel with a 240Hz refresh rate. The notebook can also be configured with up to an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU. The pricing of the MSI Sword gaming laptop is yet to be revealed. The 2022 MSI Katana features the same specifications as the Sword model. However, the new Katana gaming laptop comes with multiple display options including 17.3-inch 144Hz Full HD, 15.6 144Hz Full HD, and 15.6-inch 240Hz Full HD IPS panels. The MSI Katana gaming laptops start at $1,099 (Roughly Rs 81,750).

MSI Creator Z17 and Z16P Laptops

The MSI Creator Z17 and Z16P can be configured with the latest 12th Gen Intel laptop CPUs and the latest Nvidia RTX-30 series laptop GPUs. Both creator laptops can be configured with an Intel Core i9-12900H CPU or Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU. They also come with PCIe SSD storage and DDR5 RAM. The Creator Z17 features a 17-inch QHD+ IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, and MSI Pen support on the touchscreen model. The Z16P has a similar display but the screen size is smaller at 16 inches. The MSI Creator Z17 and Z16P feature a starting price of $2,499 (Roughly Rs 1,85,920).

MSI Creator M16 Laptop

The Creator M16 is a more portable choice for students or creators with the need for a powerful performance. It can be configured with up to an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. The notebook also features a 16-inch QHD+ IPS panel with 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage. However, the refresh rate is limited to 60Hz. It features a starting price of $1,499 (Roughly Rs 1,11,550).