Best TWS Bluetooth earbuds under Rs 25,000: Apple, Bose, Samsung, Sony top our wishlist

Best TWS Bluetooth earbuds: The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II optimises noise cancellation and sound performance

In February 2023, Above Avalon, a leading industry source that tracks and analyses Apple numbers, reported that Apple AirPods crossed the 150 million sales mark since it’s launch. It’s a significant number for a product line that debuted along with the iPhone 7 back in 2016. The AirPods sparked multiple clones even as prices of TWS earbuds crashed. TWS Bluetooth Earbuds might have become omnipresent but not all buds come cheap.

Brands like Apple, Samsung and Bose have pushed the limits on the earbuds experience. Whether it’s spatial audio on the AirPods Pro or 24 bit hi-fi sound quality on Samsung’s second-gen Pro earbuds, brands are delivering pro-level acoustics in buds that can fit into your palm. The sub 25,000 price band is the zone of high-quality earbuds. If you are looking at the best this category has to offer, this is it.

From stellar call quality and audio experiences to robust battery life, you don’t need to look further:

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: Bose has launched two limited-edition colours – Midnight Blue and Eclipse Gray with brushed bronze logos, for its premium earbuds. Your QuietComfort experience starts with Bose’s CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts it your ears’ ‘liking’. It optimises noise cancellation and sound performance. The buds deliver six hours while the case gives you three additional charges (a total of 24 hours). The Bose Music App customises your experience. These buds are lighter (just 6.24 gm / bud) than their predecessor.

Price: Rs 24,150 (with a cashback on select cards)

AirPods Pro: The second-gen AirPods Pro were almost three years in the making and finally arrived with the 2022 iPhone 14 quartet. These buds are propelled by a new H2 chip with a new low distortion driver. The new Pro also aces ANC (Active Noise cancellation). It’s twice as good as the first-gen, 2019 Pro buds. Wireless charging is more convenient too. You can charge the AirPods Pro with your Apple Watch charger. Battery life is solid. These buds last 30 hours with the case. We also dig the ‘Adaptive Transparency’ feature that allows you dial into your external surroundings better.

Price: Rs 24,900

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro: they’re one of the best looking TWS buds out there. We approve of the unique matte finish that plays out particularly well in the bora purple colour way. They might look similar to their predecessor from a distance but look closer and you will see a design rejig. They’re 15% lighter than the first edition and come with a vent on the inside of each of the buds to relieve pressure. The new ergonomics also make these buds more comfortable to wear for long periods of time. Audio highlights include 24-bit hi-fi sound quality, enhanced 360 immersive audio powered by Dolby Atmos and intelligent Audio Noise Cancelation.

Price: Rs 16,999

Google Pixel Buds Pro: One of the best premium options for Android users, these come with Google smarts and integration with the convenience of Live Translate and Google Assistant integration. Use the 20-second ear seal to get started; this test ensures the buds adapt to your ear shape and create a better sound seal. These buds boast of Google’s digital signal processing and noise cancelling as well as Volume EQ, a clever feature that adapts dynamically to your listening volume. The buds automatically make changes to the frequency curve as you tweak the volume levels. Battery life is a win too – 30 hours with the case.

Price: Rs 18,990

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3: This one scores with its refined design language and premium build. You get a choice of earbuds adapters and silicone fins for the best fit, while the IPX4 splash resistance makes it perfect for active lifestyle. Sound quality is a given with Sennheiser: aptX Adaptive codec makes you hear every detail. The Adaptive Noise Cancellation feature adjusts to every environment. The Momentum True Wireless 3 buds are kitted with three advanced microphones for high quality voice pick-up; the result – your callers hear you better.

Price: Rs 24,990

Sony WF-1000XM4: Sony introduced the world’s first in-ear headphones back in 1982. Since then, Sony has done extensive research on ear shapes that have gone into their TWS earbuds including their top-of-the-line WF-1000XM4. Sony has packed them with specially designed 6-mm drivers that reproduce a dynamic sound despite their diminutive form. You get Sony’s legendary bass thanks to the high-compliance diaphragm. The Integrated Processor V1 also enhances sound quality and reduces distortion. Like most other Sony premium headphones, they deliver on the Active Noise Cancellation front with a new Integrated Processor V1, specially developed by Sony.

Price: Rs 16,490