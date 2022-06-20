English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Former Google contractor claims company infiltrated by religious cult

    The ex-employee, who was fired, says Google Developer Studio has at least 12 people affiliated to the 'Fellowship of Friends'

    Moneycontrol News
    June 20, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Kevin Lloyd, an ex-Google contractor, who worked as a video producer for Google Developer Studio (GDS), has claimed that at least 12 members belong to a religious cult and exercise a great deal of influence over the studio.

    A report in The New York Times said Lloyd filed a lawsuit against Google and his contracting agency AGS, saying he was wrongfully terminated, which caused him emotional distress, and that the company acted out in retaliation against his claims, while the contracting agency failed to protect him against discrimination.

    Lloyd identified  the "cult" as the Fellowship of Friends. According to NYT, it believes a "higher consciousness can be achieved by embracing fine arts and culture”.

    The cult owns a 1200-acre compound in Oregon, California in the US. GDS's main lead Peter Lubbers has been a longtime member and is apparently responsible for roping other members, including video producer Gabe Pannell.

    The report also says that the cult members hold important roles at company events and Google allegedly buys wine served at these events from a winery run by a member of the cult. In the lawsuit, Lloyd also claims that Google paid for a state-of-the-art sound system for the cult's property in Oregon.

    Close

    Related stories

    His complaints about the cult fell on deaf ears and he was fired shortly after he submitted his complaint, Lloyd has said. Google said Lloyd was let go of due to performance issues.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Alphabet Inc #Fellowship of Friends #Google #Google Contractors #Google Developer Studio
    first published: Jun 20, 2022 03:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.