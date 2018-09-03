Firefox's new updates to block crypto mining malware

Moneycontrol News

Firefox has taken a notable measure to improve their user-experience and exterminate the cyber threats to a great extent by updating the latest security features in their browser update.

Here are some of the expected modifications in the browser as announced by the company:

Blocking crypto-jacking sites: This is the biggest move taken by the non-profit browser as the crypto mining threat was taking a gigantic shape of a cyber threat. A crypto miner gets control of a user’s device through a false website and mines cryptocurrencies from it. The browser’s tight security will ensure that no website can track a user’s data.

Blocking tracking sites: Users are enabled with greater control over the amount of information that they wish to share with any random website during internet surfing. Firefox will ask your permission and warn you before you feed a page with any data. This will prevent malicious pages from tracking your location and on-site activities.

Reduction of buffering time: The internet users spend a great deal deal of time in waiting for a page to load and close unwanted advertising or popup tablets. Firefox is equipped with Firefox Nightly feature in its Beta version that determines which websites cause this extra loading time and blocks them right away. Thus it helps to check the extra buffering time. It has also taken few efforts to reduce the unnecessary cookies that increase while the webpage loads.

Like Opera, that has taken miner protection for its smartphone browser, and Google, who has blocked all the tracking applications from the Play Store, Firefox has also joined other browsers in taking a strong step against cyber crimes.