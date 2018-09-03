App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 09:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Firefox's new updates to block crypto mining malware

In a blog post, Mozilla outlined a series of improvements meant to increase the performance and security of the browser.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Firefox has taken a notable measure to improve their user-experience and exterminate the cyber threats to a great extent by updating the latest security features in their browser update.

Here are some of the expected modifications in the browser as announced by the company:

Blocking crypto-jacking sites: This is the biggest move taken by the non-profit browser as the crypto mining threat was taking a gigantic shape of a cyber threat. A crypto miner gets control of a user’s device through a false website and mines cryptocurrencies from it. The browser’s tight security will ensure that no website can track a user’s data.

related news

Blocking tracking sites: Users are enabled with greater control over the amount of information that they wish to share with any random website during internet surfing. Firefox will ask your permission and warn you before you feed a page with any data. This will prevent malicious pages from tracking your location and on-site activities.

Reduction of buffering time: The internet users spend a great deal deal of time in waiting for a page to load and close unwanted advertising or popup tablets. Firefox is equipped with Firefox Nightly feature in its Beta version that determines which websites cause this extra loading time and blocks them right away. Thus it helps  to check the extra buffering time. It has also taken few efforts to reduce the unnecessary cookies that increase while the webpage loads.

Like Opera, that has taken miner protection for its smartphone browser, and Google, who has blocked all the tracking applications from the Play Store, Firefox has also joined other browsers in taking a strong step against cyber crimes.
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 09:11 pm

tags #Business #Firefox #Trending News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.