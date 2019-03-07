App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 07:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Financial services firms lag behind in digital transformation: Study

Banks and insurers underestimated the magnitude of the digital transformation challenge.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A new report by the Capgemini Research Institute has found that financial services firms are lagging behind in digital transformation compared to other industry sectors.  Financial services firms report falling confidence in their digital capabilities, and a shortage of the skills, leadership and collective vision needed to shape the digital future.

The report, part of Capgemini’s Global Digital Mastery Series, examines sentiment on digital and leadership capabilities among bank and insurance executives, comparing it to an equivalent study from 2012. Over 360 executives were surveyed from 213 companies whose combined 2017 revenue represents approximately $1.67 trillion.

Key findings include:

Confidence in digital and leadership capabilities has sunk since 2012-

related news

Compared to 2012, a smaller proportion of financial services executives said their organizations had the necessary digital capabilities to succeed – with the confident few falling from 41 percent to 37 percent. Breaking this down, although more executives felt they had the required digital capabilities in customer experience (40 percent compared to 35 percent), confidence in operations saw a significant drop. Only 33 percent of executives said they had the necessary operations capabilities, compared to 46 percent from six years ago.

 Digital Mastery proves to be illusive-

In Capgemini’s digital mastery framework presented in the report, just 31 percent of banks and 27 percent of insurers are deemed to be digital masters, while 50 percent and 56 percent respectively are classified as beginners.

Executives also criticized the lack of a compelling vision for digital transformation across their organizations. Only 34 percent of banking and 24 percent of insurance respondents agreed with the statement that ‘our digital transformation vision crosses internal organizational units’, with just 40 percent and 26 percent respectively saying that ‘there is a high-level roadmap for digital transformation’.

Banking transformation has taken center stage, while insurance places focus on automation-

Although banks’ digital transformation journeys are well underway, the industry has reached a crossroads, cites the report, as it attempts to meet the rising digital expectations of customers, manage cost pressures, and compete with technology upstarts. Fewer than half of banks (38 percent) say they have the necessary digital and leadership capabilities required for transformation. Insurance is catching-up with only 30 percent claiming to have the digital capabilities required and 28 percent the leadership capabilities necessary.

The banking sector does, however, outpace non-financial services sectors on capabilities such as customer experience, workforce enablement and technology and business alignment. Fifty-six percent of the banking firms said they use analytics for more effective target marketing (in comparison to 34 percent insurance and 44 percent non-financial services sector). More than half (53 percent) of banking organizations also said that upskilling and reskilling on digital skills is a top priority for them (32 percent for insurance and 44 percent for non-financial services sector).
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 07:17 pm

tags #BFSITech #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

BJP Demands Congress Reveal What it Told G-20 Diplomats on IAF Strikes ...

ULFA (I) Terrorist Killed in Operation by Myanmar Army, Body Recovered

'Very Strange & Irresponsible Chowkidari': Mayawati's Dig at PM Modi O ...

PM Modi is Pak Poster Boy, Not Us: Rahul Gandhi Hits Back With Nawaz S ...

WATCH | Shrubsole and Brunt Set the Tone for Us With the Ball - Winfie ...

Rahul Alleges Modi Responsible for Delay in Rafale Jet Delivery; Govt ...

Ganguly Backs Dhoni to Continue After World Cup

Any Attempt to Use Official Secrets Act Against Media 'Reprehensible': ...

Cabinet Approves Mukundpur-Maujpur, R K Ashram-Janakpuri and Aero City ...

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer signals gruesome end for fan favourit ...

WhatsApp to ban users on unofficial apps: Here’s how to switch to th ...

Battle for Patidar votes heats up in Gujarat: Narendra Modi unveils mu ...

In dry state Bihar, youths resort to bootlegging as unemployment rises ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Pakistan govt, army must get their stories straight to prove they are ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Raghuram Rajan's new book: An economist tells us why it is critical to ...

ISL 2018-19 Semi Final LIVE Score, NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC, F ...

International Women's Day 2019: Priyanka Chopra shatters stereotypes a ...

Badla Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan's production loses screens to Captain ...

Indian Premier League 2019 Exclusive: Are the producers facing a logis ...

Kesari EXCLUSIVE: A song sung by Pakistani singer removed from Akshay ...

International Women's Day 2019: A list of dynamic women filmmakers fro ...

Kalank first poster: Varun Dhawan is menacing and how

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

International Women’s Day: Raazi, Piku are a must watch to understan ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.