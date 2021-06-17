Facebook testing ads on Oculus VR ecosystem, boost discoverability for developers

The first ads will appear in the game Blaston

Facebook has announced that it will start running ads on the Oculus VR ecosystem. The first ads will appear in the game Blaston and there are plans to expand to other apps that have not been named yet. The end goal is to boost discoverability for developers in the ecosystem.

This builds on the announcement last month that the company was going to start serving ads on the Oculus mobile app.

"The Oculus Store includes hundreds of games and apps, and we want to make sure everyone helping us make VR a reality has a chance to find and communicate with fans," said the company in a blog post.

Based on the feedback it receives from users, a decision will then be made to see if it is feasible to roll out ads broadly across the platform. The company will also be giving users tools to manage the ads that they see. A user can block specific ads or hide ads from an advertiser completely if they want to. You can also learn more about the ad you are seeing via the "Why am I seeing this ad?" interface.

While the goal may be noble, VR is an immersive experience that lets you disconnect from the outside world. The last thing you want to break is ads within your virtual universe.