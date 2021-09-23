MARKET NEWS

Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer is stepping down

After 13 years at the company, Schroepfer is stepping down from his position making way for Andrew Bosworth

Moneycontrol News
September 23, 2021 / 03:18 PM IST
The transition will happen in 2022

After a little more than a decade at the social networking giant Facebook, the company's CTO Mike Schroepfer will be stepping down from his position, making way for executive Andrew Bosworth, who has been another mainstay for the company.

As reported by the Associated Press (via The Hindu), Schroepfer called his decision tough saying how much he loved the company and "the future we are building together."

Schroepfer will take on a new role that will let him concentrate on personal and philanthropic projects while remaining connected with the company.

The transition within the ranks will take place in 2022 and Schroepfer has said that he will stay at the company till the time Bosworth takes over to make the transition as smooth as possible.

In a memo sent out to the Facebook Staff, Mark Zuckerberg said that Bosworth will continue leading Facebook's Reality Labs.

“As our next CTO, Boz will continue leading Facebook Reality Labs and overseeing our work in augmented reality, virtual reality and more, and as part of this transition a few other groups will join Boz’s team as well," Zuckerberg wrote.

“This is all foundational to our broader efforts helping to build the metaverse, and I’m excited about the future of this work under Boz’s leadership."

Andrew Bosworth is the head of Facebook's Reality Labs which has him oversee the company's projects in virtual and augmented reality. He also heads hardware efforts such as the Oculus headsets and Facebook Portal.

Recently, Fidji Simo, another long-time executive at the company left the social media giant to join Instacart as CEO. Simo was the head of the Facebook App and Vice President of Video, Games and Monetisation.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #CTO #Facebook #social media
first published: Sep 23, 2021 03:18 pm

