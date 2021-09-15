MARKET NEWS

Exclusive: No Vivo X70; X70 Pro, X70 Pro+ to launch in India instead

Vivo X70 Pro+ could be India's first smartphone to feature a Snapdragon 888+ SoC.

Pranav Hegde
September 15, 2021 / 01:13 PM IST

Vivo X70 series India launch is imminent. Moneycontrol has learnt from its sources that Vivo will launch only two out of three X70 series smartphones in India. The X70 Pro and X70 Pro Plus, which were launched earlier this month in China, will launch in India during the last week of September. Vivo is yet to announce the X70 series launch date in India at the time of writing this.

Our sources tell us that the company does not plan to launch the vanilla X70 in India. The phone, which features a Dimensity 1200 SoC and a 6.56-inch AMOLED display, shares some key specs with the X70 Pro. 

Both phones (global variants) offer the same SoC and have the same screen size. However, the X70 Pro has a curved screen. It also offers a quad-camera setup on the back as opposed to a triple-camera array on the X70. The sensor setup on the Pro model is quite different compared to the standard X70. It features a 50MP Sony IMX766V primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 12 MP portrait camera with 2x zoom, and an 8 MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom.

Moneycontrol reached out to Vivo to confirm the information shared by our sources. The company refused to comment on the same.

Vivo X70 Pro+ will debut as the first smartphone in India with a Snapdragon 888+ SoC. Both Vivo flagship devices come with the company’s custom-developed V1 chip. The image signal processor (ISP) is aimed at improving the imaging and video recording capabilities of the device.

The new Vivo flagship smartphones launching in India will come with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There is no clarity on whether the X70 Pro+ 12GB + 512GB variant will launch in India.

Lastly, these two phones also make up for the drawbacks of the Vivo X60 series. The X70 Pro+ is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance. It also comes with Qi-compatible 50W Wireless flash charge technology.

Other Vivo X70 Pro+ specifications include a 6.78-inch QHD+ (3200*1440 pixels) AMOLED curved display, a 4,500 mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support and Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0 out of the box. The phone comes with a new quad-camera setup on the back. It has a 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor with an f/1.57 aperture, a 48MP Sony IMX598 ultrawide shooter with Gimbal Stabilisation, an 8MP pericope lens with 5x optical zoom, and lastly, a 12MP portrait camera. It is worth noting that all four rear camera sensors have some sort of optical image stabilisation, which is rare for any smartphone. The lenses also feature ZEISS T* anti-reflective coating.
