E3 2021: Everything announced at Square Enix Presents

Guardians of The Galaxy, More Final Fantasy and Nier goes mobile

Square Enix kicked off their E3 2021 with everyone waiting to see what project Eidos Montreal was going to bring to the showcase. It wasn't Deus Ex. Before you sigh and click away to something else, it was something much bigger...

Guardians of The Galaxy

Yup. You are going to get to play as Star Lord in Eidos Montreal next big game based on the Guardians of The Galaxy Universe. It will be a single player experience and will feature all the lovable cast of characters from the franchise which means Gamora, Drax, Rocket and Groot are all here and accounted for. The game will be released on October 26 and is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster

Every game in the classic series that has been around since the days of NES is going to be remastered with new 2D pixel work and art. The release will be soon on Steam, Android and iOS.

Legend of Mana

After releasing an updated remaster of Trials of Mana in April last year, Square Enix has announced a remaster of Legend of Mana which will launch on June 24 on Steam, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther War for Wakanda

Square Enix's Marvel's Avengers has not exactly set the sales charts on fire since its launch in 2020 but the company hopes that will change with the launch of the new expansion that will introduce Black Panther. The expansion will launch sometime in 2021.

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows

Like the original mobile puzzle game before it, The Shadows tasks you with assassinating targets using creative ways and a sniper rifle. The game will launch in 2021.

Nier Re[In]Carnation

The Nier franchise is now on mobile! Players can now pre-register for mobile experience on Android and iOS.

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier

Final Fantasy VII's universe is expanding to mobile with a...battle royale game? Huh? It launches in 2021 for iOS and Android.

Babylon's Fall

The big Platinum Games and Square Enix collaboration had fallen quiet after first being announced in 2018. Now it finally has gameplay trailer and Square Enix also confirmed that it will be a 'live-service' title. The co-op game doesn't have a release date yet but you can sign up for the closed beta at the official site.

Life is Strange: True Colors

The upcoming continuation of the Life is Strange franchise got a new gameplay trailer and the game won't be split into episodes but will launch as a complete adventure. The game will release on September 10 for PS 4, PS 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Google Stadia.

Life is Strange Remastered Collection

The original Life is Strange series is getting a visual overhaul and will release on September 30 for PS4, Xbox One, Steam and Google Stadia.

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin

A more action oriented take on the Final Fantasy franchise by Team Ninja (Ninja Gaiden, Dead or Alive) that promises tough battles and a dynamic combat system. The game will come out in 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. A free demo for the PS5 is available now till June 24.