Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ducati Multistrada 1260 launched at ex-showroom price of Rs 15.99 lakh

Ducati is positioning the bike as a sport tourer rather than an adventure touring motorcycle (ADV)

Stanford Masters @stany_2091

Luxury bike maker Ducati has announced the launch of the two new Multistradas heading to India, the 1260 and 1260 S, and has said they will be positioned as sport tourers rather than adventure touring motorcycles (ADVs).

With a bigger displacement of 1,260 cc, owing to a longer 71.5 mm stroke, the engine features Desmodromic Variable Timing (DVT). The 1260's engine is capable of producing 160 PS of power at 9,500 rpm and 129.4 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm.

The DVT on the 1260 is tuned to deliver an ideal combination of horsepower and low-end torque. Something ADV riders will appreciate is that 85 percent of the torque will be delivered at as low as 3,500 rpm, the most frequently used rpm range.

The new Multistrada features an increased steering rake of 25 degrees and a 48 mm longer swingarm. This effectively gives the bike a longer wheelbase, allowing for better stability. The bike will come equipped with a Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), which controls cornering ABS, Ducati Cornering Lights, and Wheelie Control. It features 48 mm inverted forks up front and a Sachs rear shock, both fully adjustable.

The 1260 S also gets a new high-definition full-colour TFT display, navigation, Ducati Quick Shift (up/down) and cornering lights. Both the 1260 and 1260 S receive a host of riding modes -- Sport, Touring, Urban and Enduro -- which changes engine characteristics in the 1260 but also the suspension setup in the 1260 S, thanks to the semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS).

Internationally, the Multistrada 1260 gets two more variants, the 1260 S D-Air and Pikes Peak edition, which receives carbon fibre parts and suspension by Ohlins.

The Multistrada 1260 comes at an ex-showroom price of Rs 15.99 lakh, whil the 1260 S is priced at Rs 18.06 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the bike have already begun and Ducati says deliveries will start by the end of June.
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 05:07 pm

tags #Auto #Ducati #Ducati Multistrada #Technology

