Dr Sumbul Desai, Apple VP of Health to attend BioAsia 2023 event in Hyderabad next month

Dr. Sumbul Desai, VP of Health at Apple will be visiting India next month for BioAsia 2023, the 20th edition of Telangana’s annual flagship event. BioAsia is an annual international event focused on Life Sciences, Biotechnology, Pharma, Medtech, and Healthtech sectors that is hosted by the Government of Telangana in Hyderabad.

Dr. Sumbul Desai will be participating in a fireside chat with Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals at BioAsia on February 25 at 10:30 am (IST). The event has served as a platform for showcasing India to the global stakeholders and continues to play an important role in India’s Life Sciences growth story.

The event witnesses the participation of more than 2,000 global leaders from over 50 countries every year. The convention hosts an array of activities including business partnering, exhibition, technology conferences with talks from some global thought leaders, interactive sessions, CEO Conclave, start-up showcase, bio park visits, networking dinners and more.

Sumbul Desai, MD, serves as VP of Health at Apple, overseeing health initiatives including clinical product development, medical research, and innovative clinical partnerships. She also leads the regulatory and quality teams at Apple.

It is worth noting that Apple currently works with the best in the medical field, including Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the American Heart Association, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Johns Hopkins University, to conduct health studies and advance discovery with the ResearchKit and CareKit platforms.

