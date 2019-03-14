Devil May Cry 5 plots strong comeback of hack-and-slash games genre

Devil May Cry 5 just dropped last week and there’s a lot to love about hack and slash. The game marks the 5th edition to Capcom’s well-established Devil May Cry series, and already it’s looking like the best of the lot. Devil May Cry 5 is anything but an ordinary action-adventure video game, and players will have to adapt to different playing styles to take full advantage of the game’s combat system.

Plot

DMC 5’s story is somewhat unconventional, in that it starts with events that feel like an end-game scenario. Right from the start of the game you are thrust into a fight where Dante helps Nero and V escape from a powerful demon king named Urizen. The story jumps around a period of a couple of months, rotating through perspectives as it tells the present-day tale of Dante, Nero and V, while also explaining the circumstances of Urizen’s rise to power and V’s quest to take him down.

Gameplay

Devil May Cry 5’s combat system is sublime. The beauty of this combat system lies within the depth, creative freedom and variety its three sense of tools offer. The game features three playable characters – Dante, Nero and V – with their unique playstyles. Apart from enhanced combo mechanics, DMC 5 also brings a new co-op mode to the fold. The fifth edition of the game builds on the stylistic and mechanical prowess of its predecessors.

Difficulty Unlocked Human Default Devil Hunter Default Nephilim Default Son of Sparda Beat the game on any difficulty Dante Must Die! Beat the game on Son of Sparda Heaven or Hell Beat the game on Son of Sparda Hell or Hell Beat the game on Heaven or Hell

Component Minimum Settings Recommended Settings CPU Intel Core i5-4460, AMD FX-6300, or better Intel Core i7-3770, AMD FX-9590, or better RAM 8 GB RAM 8 GB RAM OS WINDOWS 7, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT) WINDOWS 7, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT) GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R7 260x with 2GB Video RAM, or better Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 with 6GB VRAM, AMD Radeon RX 480 with 8GB VRAM, or better Disk Space 35GB 35GB Direct X Version 11 Version 11

Devil May Cry 5 features a total of seven different difficulty levels. However, only three of which are unlocked by default, the rest can be accessed by completing the game. Each difficulty level is harder than the previous one with Human being the easiest and Hell or Hell the toughest.Devil May Cry 5 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows platforms. DMC 5 isn't available on Mac, but those with Windows PC will require -