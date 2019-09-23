App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 08:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Deloitte Launches public data visualization tool

Aims to help C-suite leaders, product managers and software engineers understand the trajectory of open source development.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Deloitte announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind public data visualization tool, Open Source Compass (OSC) intended to help C-suite leaders, product managers and software engineers understand the trajectory of open source development and emerging technologies.

The information curated and shared through the new data visualization tool provides insights to inform key business decisions. OSC evaluates code commits and developer mindshare to better understand technology trends, guides exploration into relevant platforms and languages and enables visibility into the developer talent landscape.

Designed and developed by Deloitte, Datawheel, and Artificial and Natural Intelligence Toulouse Institute (ANITI) Chair Cesar Hidalgo, OSC analyzes data from the largest open source development platform which brings together over 36 million developers from around the world. OSC visualizes the scale and reaches of emerging technology domains over 100 million repositories/projects in areas including blockchain, machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Open-source software continues to gain traction in the enterprise as a powerful accelerator for digital transformation, value creation and talent strategy; a complement to increasingly strategic cloud providers, enterprise technology partners, and plans to modernize their legacy core technology stack. Open source also continues to deliver an invaluable foundation to start-ups with more limited resources.

Open Source Compass will provide insights into 15 emergent technology domains, including cybersecurity, virtual/augmented reality, serverless computing and machine learning, to name a few. The site will offer a view of systemic trends on how the domains are evolving. The open-source platform will also explore geographic trends based on project development, authors and knowledge sharing across cities and countries. It will also track how certain programming languages are being used and how fast they are growing. Free and open to the public, the site enables users to query technology domains of interest, run their comparisons, and share or download data.

First Published on Sep 23, 2019 08:42 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

