Dell unveils Latitude 7220 for people who want a rugged tablet meant for extreme environments

Dell recently announced a new rugged tablet for those working in extreme environments. The company says that the tablet can survive extreme weather conditions and packs plenty of power.

The tablet is equipped with 8th Gen Intel processing power, offering up to a Core i7-8665U CPU with a boost clock speed of up to 4.8 GHz.

The 8th Gen Intel chip is paired with up to 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. The older RAM standard is likely utilised to improve power efficiency. The Latitude 7220 also features 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

The Latitude 7220 also utilises a 1080p touchscreen made for outdoor use. Its 11.6-inch screen features a peak brightness of 1,000 nits as well as anti-smudge and anti-glare properties. Additionally, the screen is glove responsive, ensuring you don’t have to take off your gloves while using it in the cold.

Speaking of cold, the company says that the tablet can be used in the Arctic as it is able to withstand a drop-in temperature up to -20 degrees Fahrenheit, while the device can also be used in extreme heat, up to 145 degrees Fahrenheit.

The tablet is also IP-65 rated for protection against water, dirt and dust. The device has been drop tested from 4ft.

Dell has also included a dedicated GPS card, optional LTE connectivity, an optional fingerprint reader, and a Windows Hello IR camera. The Latitude 7220 also gets an optional dual hot-swappable battery and an on-the-go charging ecosystem. It also features a decent assortment of I/O and a microSD card slot.