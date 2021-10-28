Dell Alienware Aurora desktops announced with AMD Ryzen 5000 and Intel Alder Lake CPUs

Dell announced two new desktops under its Alienware sub-brand today. The Dell Alienware Aurora R13 and Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 are powered by the latest Intel Alder Lake and AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs.

The two gaming desktops were unveiled earlier this month to commemorate Alienware’s 25th anniversary. However, pricing and some specifications remained a mystery until today. The release comes less than a day after Intel revealed its next-gen Alder Lake CPUs.

The Alienware Aurora R13 desktop is available at a starting price of $1,479.99 (Roughly Rs 1,10,000) for the base model. The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 desktop features a starting price of $1,249.99 (Roughly Rs 93,600). The desktops are available in the US, but international availability is yet to be announced.

Alienware Aurora R13 Specs

The Alienware Aurora R13 is powered by 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake CPUs, up to a Core i9-12900KF. The processor can also be paired with up to 128GB of dual-channel DDR5 RAM. You also get the option of configuration the R13 with up to an Nvidia RTX 3090 or an AMD RX 6900 XT graphics card. The Aurora R13 comes in single storage and dual-drive non-RAID configurations. Connectivity options include USB Type-A and Type-C ports, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and more.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Specs

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 is powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs, up to a Ryzen 9 5650X. The processor can also be paired with up to 128GB of dual-channel DDR5 RAM. You also get the option of configuration the R14 with up to an Nvidia RTX 3090 or an AMD RX 6900 XT graphics card. The Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 comes in single storage and dual-drive non-RAID configurations. Connectivity options include USB Type-A and Type-C ports, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and more.

Dell XPS Specs

Dell also launched XPS desktops starting at $919.99 (Roughly Rs 69,000). The new XPS desktops are also powered by the latest 12Gen Intel Alder Lake CPUs, up to a Core i9-12900K. Graphics options include cards from AMD and Nvidia, up to a Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU and up to an RTX 3090 GPU, respectively.