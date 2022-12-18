English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Death Stranding film in the works, to be co-produced by Barbarian's Alex Lebovici

    The film will be produced by Hideo Kojima and Alex Lebovici, the executive producer of horror film Barbarian

    Moneycontrol News
    December 18, 2022 / 07:28 PM IST

    Action video game Death Stranding, a PlayStation-exclusive franchise created by Hideo Kojima, is being adapted as a film.

    The big-screen adaptation will be a collaboration between Kojima Productions and Hammerstone Studios. It will be produced by Kojima and Alex Lebovici who served as executive producer on the horror film Barbarian.

    The game is set in an apocalyptic United States, where an event known as "Death Stranding" has caused beings called BTs to appear. When they consume a human, they cause an explosion and create rainfall called "Timefall," that ages and deteriorates anything it touches.

    The game has been characterized as "strand-type" by Kojima, with players tasked with delivering cargo to small human encampments called Knots. The player is given a rank and score upon successful completion of a delivery, and are given likes (similar to social media) based on how well they did and how much of the cargo is intact.

    It also allows online collaboration between players who can help each other by building structures in the game world to help others navigate.

    Related stories

    The reception to the game has been mixed with the fans and critics divided on the gameplay. Critics generally ranked it higher than gamers.

    A sequel, Death Stranding 2, was announced at the recently concluded Game Awards 2022.

    The original game was released in 2019 for the PlayStation 4. It eventually got ported to PC this year and is also available on PC Game Pass.

    Kojima is known for working with A-list Hollywood actors in his games and Death Stranding featured the likeness and talent of stars like Norman Reedus (Walking Dead), Léa Seydoux (Inglorious Basterds, Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol) and Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal, Doctor Strange).
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Barbarian #Death Stranding #Hideo Kojima #PlayStation #Video game adaptations
    first published: Dec 18, 2022 07:03 pm