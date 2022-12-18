Death Stranding film in the works, to be co-produced by Barbarian's Alex Lebovici

Action video game Death Stranding, a PlayStation-exclusive franchise created by Hideo Kojima, is being adapted as a film.

The big-screen adaptation will be a collaboration between Kojima Productions and Hammerstone Studios. It will be produced by Kojima and Alex Lebovici who served as executive producer on the horror film Barbarian.

The game is set in an apocalyptic United States, where an event known as "Death Stranding" has caused beings called BTs to appear. When they consume a human, they cause an explosion and create rainfall called "Timefall," that ages and deteriorates anything it touches.

The game has been characterized as "strand-type" by Kojima, with players tasked with delivering cargo to small human encampments called Knots. The player is given a rank and score upon successful completion of a delivery, and are given likes (similar to social media) based on how well they did and how much of the cargo is intact.

It also allows online collaboration between players who can help each other by building structures in the game world to help others navigate.

The reception to the game has been mixed with the fans and critics divided on the gameplay. Critics generally ranked it higher than gamers.

A sequel, Death Stranding 2, was announced at the recently concluded Game Awards 2022.

The original game was released in 2019 for the PlayStation 4. It eventually got ported to PC this year and is also available on PC Game Pass.

Kojima is known for working with A-list Hollywood actors in his games and Death Stranding featured the likeness and talent of stars like Norman Reedus (Walking Dead), Léa Seydoux (Inglorious Basterds, Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol) and Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal, Doctor Strange).