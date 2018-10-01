App
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 01:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Datsun begins bookings for new GO, GO+ models

"We are confident that the new Datsun GO and GO+ offer a complete package with attractive design, power and performance to our customers in India," Nissan Motor India Director Sales and Commercial Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement.

Datsun, the sister brand of Japanese auto major Nissan Motor, Monday commenced pre-bookings for the new Datsun GO and GO+ at a booking amount of Rs 11,000.

"We are confident that the new Datsun GO and GO+ offer a complete package with attractive design, power and performance to our customers in India," Nissan Motor India Director Sales and Commercial Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement.

Deliveries of the updated vehicles from company's authorised dealerships will begin from October 10, it added.
