CRIF Highmark launches new platform for Commercial Credit Information

CRIF High Mark, a Credit Information Company in India, unveiled its new and enhanced version of Commercial Credit Information Platform. The new platform enables the institutional users with unified access to verify the borrower and check the credit information of business entity and its promoters, thus saving time and effort for the users.

The new platform offers a more intuitive workflow and user-friendly interface that leverages data already available with CRIF, lessening the data inputs from the user’s end. This platform provides CRIF’s Commercial Credit Reports with recently introduced PERFORM Commercial Credit Score V2.0 on the RBI prescribed score range (300-900).

Talking about the launch, Kalpana Pandey, Managing Director, said, “In line with our commitment to keep innovating, the Commercial Credit Platform has been introduced with several enhancements, based on the suggestions and inputs captured from our users. We have been focusing on the ease of use of the platform for our users and being a single stop for all the credit information requirements of the lenders. The platform intends to help users save time and be more efficient.”