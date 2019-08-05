App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 07:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CRIF Highmark launches new platform for Commercial Credit Information

The new platform enables users with unified access to verify the borrower and check the credit information.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

CRIF High Mark, a Credit Information Company in India, unveiled its new and enhanced version of Commercial Credit Information Platform. The new platform enables the institutional users with unified access to verify the borrower and check the credit information of business entity and its promoters, thus saving time and effort for the users.

The new platform offers a more intuitive workflow and user-friendly interface that leverages data already available with CRIF, lessening the data inputs from the user’s end. This platform provides CRIF’s Commercial Credit Reports with recently introduced PERFORM Commercial Credit Score V2.0 on the RBI prescribed score range (300-900).

Talking about the launch, Kalpana Pandey, Managing Director, said, “In line with our commitment to keep innovating, the Commercial Credit Platform has been introduced with several enhancements, based on the suggestions and inputs captured from our users. We have been focusing on the ease of use of the platform for our users and being a single stop for all the credit information requirements of the lenders. The platform intends to help users save time and be more efficient.”

Close
Nikunj Bhagat, Head of Products, shared, “We constantly explore opportunities to provide information and insights to the users of our services in simple-to-understand and easy-to-use ways. This new Commercial Credit Platform is another example of that, where we have tried incorporating many hidden needs of the users with focus on enhanced user experience, not so common for B2B institutional users. The effort for the users in accessing commercial credit information has reduced by up to 4x. The response from the users has been very encouraging - over 60% of commercial credit report inquiries moved to this new platform within just a few weeks of roll-out.”

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 07:02 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.