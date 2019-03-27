App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Comment | Apple finally starts romancing services

From entertainment to news to financial services, Apple goes for all. But, it has nothing for India right now.

Sounak Mitra @sounakmitra
Whatsapp

Sounak Mitra

This was probably the first time that an Apple event had nothing to do with devices. It was all about services that consumers need on a daily basis — entertainment, news, gaming and financial services.

What can be termed as the biggest shift in the company’s history, however, did not come as a surprise. Apple chief executive Tim Cook has long been wanting to build its services basket—an area where Apple has had limited success in the past. One of the key reasons for this shift, undoubtedly, is that its flagship device iPhone is losing its charisma.

Apple has launched four key services: a streaming service (TV+), a news service (News+), gaming service (Arcade), and a full-fledged credit card in association with Goldman Sachs and MasterCard named Apple Card, which has been termed as the “thinnest and lightest status symbol ever” by The Verge.

related news

All the four areas where Apple has put its bet on are crowded with multiple players and involves risks. It’s a gamble but Cook has few alternatives.

Apple’s revenue from services grew by around 33 percent in 2018 to $39.75 billion, accounting for around 15 percent of the company’s total revenue of $265.6 billion. In contrast, iPhone sales have been declining.

Apple’s ambition to make video streaming a big revenue earner is a well-known secret. While Apple TV did get takers outside its home market, the company’s long-term plan is to market its entertainment services across more than 100 markets worldwide. Though it may not become the Netflix killer in its current form, its initial budget of $1 billion for original programmes will surely attract enough users who would not mind paying for it.

However, this is not comparable to Netflix that plans to spend around $15 billion on content in 2019. Netflix has about 137 million users in 190 countries. As Apple has changed the way people communicate, it may be looking at redefining entertainment. This is possibly the reason why analysts are hopeful. Morgan Stanley estimated that Apple could generate around $37 billion from media services by 2025.

Apple’s $10-News+, termed as “Netflix for news”, is the outcome of its Texture acquisition last year.

As for gaming, it is a natural progression in the services space. In any case, the company has been talking about gaming for quite some time now, including in earlier launch events when it highlighted gaming features on iPhones and Macbooks. In each of these areas, there are hundreds of companies operating globally.

The Apple Card, again, can be termed as a logical extension of Apple Pay, Apple’s mobile payments service that has seen reasonable success. Here, Apple is playing on the security aspect, an area that has always been a concern for consumers. Apple Card is a number-less card that reduces the possibilities of theft. However, it may not be a cakewalk for Apple. Even if Goldman Sachs is a partner, the investment bank has its own reasons to push its digital consumer retail arm Marcus.

Besides market-specific big players, Apple will have to compete with the likes of Facebook, which has been expanding its presence in the payments space through its messaging services WhatsApp and Facebook messenger, among other things. E-commerce giant Amazon, which has a big presence in video and music streaming market with the reasonably priced Prime membership, is also pushing its payments service Amazon Pay.

The good news for Apple is that it has learnt from its mistakes with Apple Music which it had hoped to build all on its own. That’s simply the reason why all of Apple’s latest services are built in partnerships.

In the end analysis, except for the the fact that most of the new services will be restricted to Apple devices for now, Apple does not really have any key differentiator in the crowd full of competitors with deep pockets.

Considering the fact that Apple has opened up iTunes movies and TV shows for non-Apple devices earlier this year, it may also look at opening up other services for non-Apple devices.

For long, Apple’s uniqueness was its controlled end-to-end device-to-services environment which has always ensured the best experience for Apple users which unfortunately is diminishing fast. What Apple needs is to find a key differentiator – like it has done with most the devices that it brought to the world – to find that niche that could potentially determine its success in the over-crowded services market.

What about India?

None of these services is coming to India anytime soon, except maybe the gaming service Arcade. Before Apple brings TV+ to India, it will launch its TV, and the company is unlikely to launch its service without building special content suitable for local consumers. Besides, the proposed new e-commerce policy is likely to restrict foreign-owned companies from operating an inventory-led model that includes digital streaming services. That’s true for News+ as well. In order to enter India, Apple will have to first get into an arrangement with Indian news outlets. Otherwise, there will be very few takers.

Apple Card will have to wait. Apple has reportedly halted its plans to launch unified payments interface-based mobile payments service in India due to data privacy and localisation of data storage issues. Without Apple Pay, Apple Card just hits the wall.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 04:21 pm

tags #Amazon video #Apple #Apple Card #Apple news #Apple Pay #Apple services #Apple TV #Arcade #iTunes #Netflix #Tim Cook

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

World Theatre Day: Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi Go Nostalgic, Share T ...

Sensex Slips 100 Points, Nifty Closes Below 11,450 Ahead of F&O Expiry

Michelle Obama's Memoir 'Becoming' Sells 10 Million Copies

China Reacts Guardedly to India's ASAT Missile Test, Hopes Nations Wil ...

Giriraj Singh Fails to Change BJP Decision With Tantrums, to Contest F ...

Pro-dialogue ULFA to Boycott Lok Sabha Polls, Asks People to ‘Think ...

Excited Amitabh Bachchan Whistles Making Video of Daughter Shweta Bach ...

Don't Order Special Meals for Yourself During Flights: Air India to It ...

Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme Will Not Replace Existing Subsidies, S ...

Anti-satellite weapons - rare, high-tech, and risky to test

Jitters to relief: Mumbaikars react to PM Modi's address to nation

Actress Urmila Matondkar joins Congress

Universal basic income could cost us 1.8% of GDP, says P Chidambaram

Tipu Sultan's silver-mounted gun fetches 60,000 pounds at UK auction

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower in volatile trade, Nifty below 11,450 ...

Expect a robust demand for gold in 2019, says World Gold Council

No need to wait for correction to buy; have Nifty target of 12,222, sa ...

Money will chase emerging markets & India in particular, says ICICI Ba ...

Stray cattle menace Part 3: With cattle trade seized up, will the 'cow ...

Deal or no deal? British MPs prepare to vote on Brexit options as Ther ...

'I felt like a 16-year-old,' swimming ace Michael Phelps recounts his ...

Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, a ...

LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi denied Lok Sabha tickets as BJP igno ...

Rahul Gandhi's minimum income scheme: Middle class should brace for re ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's pairing in Inshallah shows Bollywood doesn't ...

Urmila Matondkar welcomed by Rahul Gandhi as she joins the Indian Nati ...

IPL 2019: Ziva Dhoni was the perfect cheerleader for papa MS Dhoni, wa ...

Justin Bieber slams a troll talking about his wife Hailey Baldwin, als ...

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman shuns sick leave to be with his me ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Sriram Raghavan are looking ...

PM Narendra Modi announces India's ASAT capabilities but his biopic ha ...

Hema Malini declares assets worth Rs 101 crore ahead of Lok Sabha elec ...

Avengers: Endgame new posters reveal the survivors of Thanos' snap

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas amp up their Miami holiday, groove to T ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.