App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Comment | No 'originals' on foreign streaming services please, we're Indians

The national draft e-commerce policy brings over-the-top streaming services under the e-commerce arena. As the inventory-led model is barred for foreign-funded e-commerce firms, these OTTs won’t be able to stream original content – the key to their success.

Sounak Mitra @sounakmitra
Whatsapp

Sounak Mitra

India’s national draft e-commerce policy is threating the business model of over-the-top (OTT) streaming services. According to a report in The Business Standard, Netflix, Amazon’s Prime Video and Hotstar, among others, will be barred from streaming original shows, or content produced by the companies themselves, if the government finalises the proposed e-commerce policy without any changes.

According to the draft policy, e-commerce is defined as “buying, selling, marketing or distribution of goods, including digital products and services; through electronic network”. Besides, the government has, in an earlier notification, stated that e-commerce companies with foreign investments can only operate under the marketplace model, and will be barred from operating an inventory-led model.

If this definition is strictly applied, then say goodbye to Netflix Originals, Prime Originals, and Hotstar Specials because Netflix, Amazon and Hotstar all have foreign ownership. This is not just an interpretation as the above mentioned Business Standard report quoted an unnamed official of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

related news

This comes as a major blow for Netflix, Prime Videos and Hotstar because all the three have planned heavy investments to produce original content focussed on Indian audiences. Original content, a concept introduced by Netflix in 2011, has become the key to success in the online video streaming industry.

Hotstar, which is the largest video OTT with 69.4 per cent market share with about 150 million users (most of them free users), had in January announced plans to invest Rs 150 crore to develop its original content. Netflix has reportedly set aside Rs 500-Rs 600 crore a year for original content in India. Amazon reportedly plans to invest around Rs 2,000 crore for local original content.

The reason for such investments is simply the opportunity size. According to a report by consulting firm BCG, the number of paid OTT subscribers will be around 4 million by 2020 from 1 million in 2017, and OTTs are projected to generate revenues of Rs 2,000 crore by 2020 from around Rs 390 crore in 2017. For someone like Amazon, OTT is a bundled play that will help it gain more customers for its bread-and-butter e-commerce services.

The draft policy will ruin all these if it gets finalised in the current form. While it is not clarified, companies in music streaming, such as Amazon’s Prime Music, Spotify, Google’s YouTube Music are also likely to under the same regulations.

However, there is one way OTTs such as Netflix could offer their original content to Indian consumers — if they utilise each other as marketplace for content streaming, such as Amazon Prime streams Netflix Originals, and vice versa. Or, they can utilise Indian-funded-and-owned OTTs, such as AltBalaji, SonyLIV and HoiChoi as marketplaces for streaming their original content. They can also look for offering this content through other applications owned by telecom and direct-to-home (DTH) service providers following a marketplace model.

None of these options, however, looks logical for any of the companies as that would take away their exclusivity and they will have to change their core business model just for Indian market which is still at its nascent state.

There’s one more thing that is ambiguous. Content should ideally be administered by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Considering the fact that OTTs ride over Internet, they may also be administered by the Ministry of Information Technology, and may be the Ministry of Communications as OTTs are streamed on mobile phones, televisions, tablets and laptops.

The reason why the DPIIT is setting the rules and regulations for OTTs or content streaming services is quite confusing.
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 04:50 pm

tags #AltBalaji #Amazon Prime Video #E-commerce #ecommerce policy #Google #HoiChoi #Hotstar #Netflix #Originals #OTT #Prime Music #SonyLiv #Spotify #YouTube #YouTube Music

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

EC Launches App For Poll-related Complaints, People in Punjab Spam it ...

No Metro Services Till 2.30pm on Holi: DMRC

33 Kids Shortlisted for First Funngage Cricket Scholarship in Perth

Like What Happens in China and Russia: Ashok Gehlot on if PM Modi is R ...

NGO Plans Massive Drive in Delhi to Check Drunk Driving During Holi

Modi to Interact With People From 500 Places in 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' C ...

Xiaomi Mi Pay UPI-Based Payments App Launched in India: Everything You ...

IPRS, Google Sign Music Licensing Deal For India

India’s Crop Productivity and Labor Efficiency at Stake Due to Clima ...

FIR against Union Minister Jayant Sinha for violation of model code of ...

New Goa CM: Pramod Sawant, a Parrikar loyalist and RSS man, rises to t ...

India's leadership fully capable to act against terror: NSA Ajit Doval

GST Council implements new tax structure for real estate

Dalai Lama says possible to find his incarnation in India

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 268 points higher, Nifty above 11,500; HCL T ...

L&T buys entire stake of VG Siddhartha in Mindtree: Should you sell or ...

Goldman Sachs upgrades India to 'overweight', expects Nifty to reach 1 ...

Here's why investment guru Mark Mobius is worried about India

New Zealand terror attack: 200 watched live-stream of massacre, video ...

BJP, two Assembly seats and exodus of MPs: Naveen Patnaik faces triple ...

Economists vs CAs: Statistics, scriptures can be tweaked to win over r ...

Long-standing bond between religion and politics won’t end with BJP ...

Netflix's Love, Death and Robots highlights the luxury of ambition tha ...

Miami Open 2019: Serena Williams starts as favorite in women’s event ...

NCRB's silence on farmer suicides: RTI reply reveals why organisation ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

Xiaomi Redmi Go launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 4,49 ...

Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in a film has got Twitterati exc ...

IPL 2019: Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan, Brendon McCullum among those who ...

Priyanka Chopra finds a spot among Meryl Streep, Elle DeGeneres and ot ...

Rishi Kapoor's selfie with Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Karisma Ka ...

Ghar More Pardesiya: Alia Bhatt is on cloud 9, thanks to bestie Katrin ...

David Beckham’s son Romeo is 'allegedly' dating this Stranger Things ...

Inshallah: Alia Bhatt confirmed opposite Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela B ...

Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starre ...

When Kartik Aaryan did a Luka Chuppi hair trick with co-star Atul Sriv ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.