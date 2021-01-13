CES 2021 | Lenovo announces Legion gaming laptops powered by AMD Ryzen 5000-Series CPUs and Nvidia RTX 30-Series GPUs

Lenovo recently emerged as the top global laptop brand of 2020. And the brand didn’t disappoint at CES 2021, unveiling a ton of new gaming hardware under its Legion series. The new Legion laptops feature the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs and Nvidia RTX 30-series GPUs.

The Lenovo Legion 7 starts from $1,699.99 (Roughly Rs 1,22,000), while the Legion 5 is available in 15-inch and 17-inch sizes, starting from $769.99 (Roughly Rs 56,300). The Legion 5P will start from $1,000 (Roughly Rs 73,200). The pricing for the Legion Slim 7 is yet to be announced.

Lenovo Legion 7

The Legion 7 is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 5900H series processor paired with Nvidia’s RTX 30-series GPUs. The Legion 7 sports a 16-inch Quad HD IPS panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 3ms response time, and 16:10 aspect ratio. The display supports Nvidia G-Sync, VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, and Dolby Vision. The Legion 7 can deliver up to eight hours of battery life with support for Rapid Charge Boost fast charging.

Lenovo Legion 5

The Legion 5 comes in 15-inch and 17-inch models, with the former maxing out at a 165Hz Full HD IPS panel and the latter offering up to a 144Hz Full HD screen. Both Legion 5 models are powered by up to AMD Ryzen 7 5000-series CPUs and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs. Lenovo is touting up to eight hours of battery life on both models.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro packs up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5000 series processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series graphics card. The notebook sports a 16-inch Quad HD IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time. The laptop also delivers up to eight hours of battery life on a single charge, while audio is handled by two 2W Harman Kardon speakers.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 can be equipped with up to AMD Ryzen 7 5000-series CPUs and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs. The notebook sports a 15.6-inch Full Display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. The panel also supports Dolby Vision, DisplayHDR 400 certification, and features 300 nits of peak brightness. The Legion Slim 7 also touts up to eight hours of battery life.