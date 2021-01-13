CES 2021 | Dell introduces new Alienware m15 and m17 R4 laptops with Nvidia's RTX 30-series GPUs

Dell was among the many manufacturers to refresh its gaming line-up, particularly in its Alienware series. The company announced the Alienware m15 R4 and m17 R4, and the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 desktop.

The Alienware m15 R4 and Alienware m17 R4 models start from $2,149.99 (roughly Rs 1,57,200). The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 desktop starts from $1,079.99 (roughly Rs 79,000). The new Alienware laptops will go on sale from January 26 and arrive in Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon colour options, while the desktop is already available in the US and can be purchased in the same colour options.

Alienware m15 R4, Alienware m17 R4

The new Alienware m15 laptops are powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core processors (Core i7-10870H or Core i9-10980HK) rather than the 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs that were announced at CES 2021. The Alienware m15 R14 sports a 15.6-inch panel, while the m17 R4 opts for a 17.3-inch display.

The screens can be equipped with up to a 360Hz Full IPS display or a 4K UHD 60Hz panel. Alienware m15 R4 and Alienware M17 R4 will feature the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs. Both the models pack an 86Wh battery and use vapour chamber cooling as part of Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology designs. Audio is outputted by a 2-way stereo speaker design.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10

The new Alienware desktop is a full-fledged AMD powered desktop, but can be outfitted with Nvidia GPUs as well. The desktop can be powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X processor with 16 cores paired with the latest AMD Radeon RX GPUs or Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs. The company also claims that the new Alienware Aurora desktop has “an innovative airflow design and vapour chamber technology that dissipates heat and gives players an extra boost”.