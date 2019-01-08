App
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 09:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CES 2019: Acer debuts Swift 7 laptop with impressive screen

The new Swift 7 that debut at CES 2019 offers high-end performance, extended battery life and advance connectivity support in a stylish and compact for factor.

Acer’s Swift 7 line has included some of the thinnest and lightest laptops on the planet. And the all new Swift 7 is no exception. The new Swift 7 that debuts at CES 2019 offers high-end performance, extended battery life and advance connectivity support in a stylish and compact for factor. The Swift 7 packs its fair share of features and specs in a travel-friendly design, making it the perfect companion for on-the-go professionals.

Impressively Display

Like its predecessors, the new Swift 7 remains incredibly thin and light. It is equipped with a 14-inch Full HD touch display with IPS technology ensuring smooth touch interactions and crystal-clear images. This impressive power-house features an incredible 92 percent screen-to-body ratio, nearly doing away with bezels entirely, making it virtually borderless. It is also one of the first laptops to use Gorilla Glass 6.

Designed to Perform

Powered by the latest 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8500Y processor, this ultra-think laptop delivers superior performance from previous generations. The Swift 7 was built to perform, capable of running work-related presentation and compute intensive creator tools seamlessly despite its fanless design. The 512GB PCIe SSD and 16GB of RAM combine to deliver flawless, lag-free performance. Additionally, Acer claims that this ultrabook is capable of delivering 10 hours of battery life off a charge, notwithstanding its small size.

Excellent Connectivity

Two USB Type-C ports supporting Thunderbolt 3 allow users to accomplish more. The Swift 7 is fast and reliable with Intel Wireless-AC delivering Wi-Fi 5 capable of Gigabit speed and featuring 2x2 MU-MIMO technology. It is delivers bandwidth speeds up to 40 Gbps and data transfer rates at up to 10 Gbps, while Bluetooth 5.0 offers excellent connectivity.

On-the-go Powerhouse

There is no doubt that this mobile powerhouse was built for jet-setting professionals. Excellent key-spacing, a chiclet design and responsive feedback, combine to ensure users can type with minimal errors. The ultrabook’s camera features a wide-angle view and HDR to deliver clear images and accommodate groups. Furthermore, the Corning Gorilla Glass touchpad is precise and responsive while scrolling and navigating.

“The Acer Swift 7 strikes a balance between art and technology, and in doing so pushes ultra-portable PC design to new territories” said Jerry Hou, General Manager, Consumer Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. Although Acer’s previous Swift 7 models have featured a slimmer design, its worth noting that dimensions on the latest 14-inch Swift 7 are generally seen in 13-inch laptops.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 09:02 am

tags #Acer #CES 2019 #gadgets #Technology #trends

