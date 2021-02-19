Caviar's custom PlayStation 5 Golden Rock Edition to cost half a million dollars

Caviar is known for its custom designs on high-end smartphones, particularly iPhones. However, last year, the brand announced that it would be making a gilded PlayStation 5 console dubbed 'Golden Rock'.

Now, we have the first look at these golden PS5 consoles. Caviar is designing nine 'Golden Rock' consoles with a starting price of half a million dollars. Yes, that’s $4,99,000. And while you might think that half a million dollars is an absurd price to pay for a gaming console and only someone crazy would even consider it, think again.

The company has already received 1,342 applications to buy one of these 'Golden Rock' themed PlayStations. Among people interested in buying one of these consoles is NBA superstar LeBron James as well as a couple of American and Russian businessmen.

Caviar is working with a jewellery contractor that specialises in working with gold to design these new consoles. The company will work on the Golden Rock console for around four months. Each PS5 console will be covered with 4.5 kg of 18-carat gold. Additionally, the controller is also getting some love and will be covered in genuine crocodile leather dyed in black.

Not up for paying upwards of half a million dollars for a console, then Caviar’s Carbon and Black Leather options might be worth considering, i.e., if you have the cash to burn.

The PlayStation 5 Carbon, which is covered in stealthy automotive-grade carbon fibre, will cost $5,830. Additionally, the Alligator leather option with a black paint job is priced at $8,140. The controllers for the Carbon and Leather option use the same material to match their respective console. It is worth noting that Caviar’s luxury PS5 consoles are all digital versions.