MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Capcom announces its E3 2021 showcase scheduled for June 14

Capcom is going to present some news for its latest games line-up at E3 2021

Moneycontrol News
June 09, 2021 / 04:38 PM IST
Capcom is going to present some news for its latest games line-up at E3 2021

Capcom is going to present some news for its latest games line-up at E3 2021

Capcom has announced a June 14 E3 2021 showcase to deliver more news about its current line-up of games. The games that will be discussed are The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Monster Hunter Stories 2, Monster Hunter Rise and Resident Evil Village.

The showcase is scheduled for 2:30pm PDT (3:00am India Time) and will stream on E3's official Twitch channel, YouTube channel along with Facebook and Twitter.

E3 2021 will run from June 12 -15 and will be an online only event owing to the pandemic. Kicking things off would be Ubisoft and Gearbox on June 12 followed by a Xbox Showcase on the 13th along with Square Enix and Warner Bros. Capcom slots in on the 14th with Take Two Interactive and closing things off will be Nintendo and Bandai Namco on the 15th.

Sony, as is tradition at this point, will be absent from E3 again after skipped both the 2019 and 2020 conferences, in favour of smaller events to showcase their games. This makes sense as the company doesn't really need E3 to thrive anymore and with more standouts like Electronic Arts also skipping the show, more and more companies are now holding separate streams to showcase their line-up. Electronic Arts will be holding a special event on July 22.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Ace Attorney #Capcom #E3 2021 #Monster Hunter #Resident Evil Village
first published: Jun 9, 2021 04:38 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey