Call of Duty and Marvel dominate Google Play's Best of 2019 list

With 2020 looming over the horizon, Google recently announced the best apps and games on the Play Store in 2019. Apart from choosing the best apps, Google also held a Users’ Choice vote, which allowed users to vote for their favourite app, game, movie, book/audiobook and TV show.



Game – Call of Duty: Mobile



App – Glitch Video Effects (Video Editor)



Movie: Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame



Book: Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark



Users’ Choice voting opened in four in four categories books, movies, games and apps. The polls closed on November 25 with the following results:

Google’s Play Store’s editors also selected Albo as the “Best App” of the year on Android – It auto-generates subtitles while video chatting with people around the globe in different languages. “This year, one app truly stood out from the rest: It surprised and delighted us with its ingenuity and polish. Beautifully designed and thoughtfully executed, it’s our Best App of 2019.”

Call of Duty: Mobile also won Best Game of 2019. Google’s blog post read; “The Best Game of 2019 should be fun, accessible, and deliver compelling gameplay that’s a blast to play. It also needs to push the boundaries of what we expect on mobile, and this year’s winner does all of that without skipping a beat.”