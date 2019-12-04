App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Dec 04, 2019 05:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Call of Duty and Marvel dominate Google Play's Best of 2019 list

Google reveals best apps, games, movies, and e-books of 2019.

Carlsen Martin

With 2020 looming over the horizon, Google recently announced the best apps and games on the Play Store in 2019. Apart from choosing the best apps, Google also held a Users’ Choice vote, which allowed users to vote for their favourite app, game, movie, book/audiobook and TV show.

Users’ Choice voting opened in four in four categories books, movies, games and apps. The polls closed on November 25 with the following results:

  • Game – Call of Duty: Mobile

  • App – Glitch Video Effects (Video Editor)

  • Movie: Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame

  • Book: Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Google’s Play Store’s editors also selected Albo as the “Best App” of the year on Android – It auto-generates subtitles while video chatting with people around the globe in different languages. “This year, one app truly stood out from the rest: It surprised and delighted us with its ingenuity and polish. Beautifully designed and thoughtfully executed, it’s our Best App of 2019.”

Call of Duty: Mobile also won Best Game of 2019. Google’s blog post read; “The Best Game of 2019 should be fun, accessible, and deliver compelling gameplay that’s a blast to play. It also needs to push the boundaries of what we expect on mobile, and this year’s winner does all of that without skipping a beat.”

Close
Other categories included Best Everyday Essentials, Best Indie, Best Innovative, Best Hidden Gems, Best Competitive and Best App for Personal Growth. Game of Thrones emerged as the most downloaded TV show, and four of the five top-selling movies were superhero flicks. Additionally, the most read e-books included titles by Mark Manson, Gary John Bishop, Stephen King and James S. A. Corey. If you want to check out all the winners, you can head on over to Google’s blog.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 4, 2019 05:31 pm

tags #gaming #Google

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.