Watch: Boston Dynamics’ humanoid robot, Atlas, shows off impressive new skills

Atlas, the humanoid robot, also performed an inverted 540-degree multi-axis flip. (Photo: Screengrab from Boston Dynamics)

Boston Dynamics’ humanoid robot, Atlas, demonstrated some stunning new skills in a new video released by the Massachusetts-based company.

In the most recent video from Boston Dynamics, called “Atlas Gets a Grip,” the robot manipulates the world around it. It is seeing picking planks at a simulated ‘construction site’.

The new moves, as per the company, are inspired by industrial and construction-related tasks demonstrating the ability to move objects of different sizes, materials and weights.

WATCH: Atlas Gets a Grip | Boston Dynamics

The humanoid robot also performed an inverted 540-degree multi-axis flip quite precisely in the video.

With the ability to pick up and drop off anything it can grab independently, the Atlas becomes closer to humans than it has ever been.

"At first blush, the routine seems to be a bit of a departure from previous videos, less flashy and more functional. But the new moves represent a natural progression of ongoing research," said Ben Stephens, Atlas controls lead.

Stephens added that they are still a “long way off” from bipedal robots that can reliably work alongside humans. “Manipulation is a broad category, and we still have a lot of work to do,” he said. “But this gives a sneak peek at where the field is going. This is the future of robotics.”

On its website, Boston Dynamics states, "Atlas’ advanced control system and state-of-the-art hardware give the robot the power and balance to demonstrate human-level agility."

It has also been highlighted earlier that if a robot can develop the same movement and flexibility as the average adult, then the range of potential applications will be practically limitless.