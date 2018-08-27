Bigger, beefier Ducati Scrambler 1100 now available in India at Rs 10.91 lakh price tag

Ducati has commenced bookings for the Scrambler 1100, which has launched in India at a price tag of Rs 10.91 lakhs (ex-showroom). The two-wheeler arrives a few years after its smaller sibling, the Scrambler 800.

The bike gets a 1079cc L-Twin engine with desmodromic valves capable of producing 86 hp at 7,600 rpm and 88 Nm of peak torque from as low as 4,750 rpm.

The chassis of the 1100-cc motorcycle has been redesigned and built in parallel with the engine to give it more stability and agility. The bike also gets all new electronics including ride-by-wire allowing Ducati to give the rider three distinct riding modes: Active, Journey and City.

Suspension duties are handled by Marzoccchi forks up front and a Kayaba monoshock in the back. Stopping power comes from big piston brake pads and two 320 mm Brembo discs in the front and adjustable clutch and brake levers to for maximum adjustability. Bosch Cornering ABS and Traction Control come as standard.

The all-digital instrument cluster now has an additional pod and features a rev indicator fashioned to mimic the bikes of the '70s. The seat is designed to be larger than its 800cc counterpart allowing for more comfort for both the rider and passenger. Another feature of the Scrambler is the under-seat twin exhaust setup which looks amazing.

The Scrambler is available in three variants: Standard, Special and Sport. The Special variant receives spoked wheels, lower handlebars, chromed exhaust headers and a brown leather quilted seat, all of it reminiscent of the retro world. The Sport variant is the sportiest of the three with fully adjustable Ohlins suspension with wheels from the standard but with extra machining on the spokes.

The Scrambler 1100 is available in two colour options, a '62 Yellow and Shining Black. The Special and Sport variants receive their own Custom Grey and Viper Black colour schemes with yellow highlights on the tank.

The Scrambler 1100, Special and Sport are priced at Rs 10.91 lakh, Rs 11.12 lakh and Rs 11.42 lakh, all prices ex-showroom, India.