you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to play PUBG

List of mid-range smartphones that will give you the best PUBG experience.

Carlsen Martin
Players Unknown Battle Ground Mobile is undoubtedly one of the most popular mobile games. PUBG’s Battle Royale style gameplay has become a fan favourite among Indian audiences. PUBG Mobile sees more players than any other mobile game in India. While PUBG is surprisingly compatible with most smartphones, graphics settings do make a difference, and not all devices can handle high graphics without dropping a few frames per second or heating up. Here’s a list of phones that will give you the best PUBG gaming experience for their respective price –

Honor Play

Honor Play – Best Performance (Under Rs 19,999)

The Honor Play features a flagship Kirin 970 octa-core processor and GPU Turbo for higher FPS and improved power efficiency. Add to that FHD+ Full View display and 7.1 channel, Histen audio with AI crazy shock scenarios, and you’ve got a phone built to offer an immersive gaming experience unlike any other.

Xiaomi Poco F1

POCO F1 by Xiaomi – Best Performance (Under Rs 19,999)

Xiaomi’s flagship killer, the POCO F1 features flagship-grade hardware with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 6GB of RAM. On top of that LiquidCool technology allows the device to sustain peak performance for more extended periods.

Asus Zephone Max Pro M2

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 – High Settings (Under Rs 11,999)

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor (with AIE), 4 GB of RAM and an Adreno 512 GPU, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 delivers power-packed performance and smooth, lag-free graphics.

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2 - High Settings (Under Rs 15,990)

The Xiaomi Mi A2 is equipped with a Snapdragon 660 processor and 6GB of RAM, more than capable of providing an optimal performance without compromising on FPS during the Battle Royale in PUBG.

Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung Galaxy M20 – Medium to High Settings (Under Rs 12,990)It’s true that the Samsung Galaxy M20 gives you the perfect bang-for-every-buck, and the FHD+ display offers quite the immersive gaming experience. Overheating may be an issue gaming for long periods on the Galaxy M20.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 12:04 pm

tags #PUBG #smartphones #Technology

