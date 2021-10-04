MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Be wary of Flubot warnings on your Android phone

Criminals are now targeting Android devices with fake security updates

Moneycontrol News
October 04, 2021 / 01:47 PM IST
Don't click on links that claim they can remove the virus

Don't click on links that claim they can remove the virus


Earlier in 2021, we learnt of a new Android malware that was spreading across Europe. Flubot, as it came to be known, could steal login information, personal details and banking credentials.

The methodology involved sending an SMS to a victim, which once clicked on would pretend to be from a delivery service like DHL or FedEx. It will then prompt the user to click on a malicious link, fooling them by saying it was installing a tracking app for delivery. In reality, it was dumping the malware on your device.

Worse, once installed, Flubot could begin sending SMS messages to contacts on your phone, spreading the infection further.

Now Flubot is back, and it is praying on unsuspecting victims through fear. If you receive a message or see a notification about a potential security threat on your device, think twice about tapping on it. These messages are designed to take you to a malicious link, which pretends to install a service to remove malware, but in actuality, is the malware itself.

None of these messages have any truth to them, and they are designed to psychologically manipulate a victim into giving in and clicking on the link.

As stated before, Flubot can also spread among your contacts and in turn, take over their phonebooks to spread even further.

Close

Related stories

If you feel you have been infected by malware or clicked on a malicious link recently, then do not enter any passwords or login to any service on your phone. Immediately, factory reset the phone, only backing up data that is required.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Android #Flubot #malware
first published: Oct 4, 2021 01:21 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.