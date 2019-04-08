Battlefield Firestorm's new patch introduces new microtransaction system

EA’s latest venture into the battle royale genre is already receiving a new update with several improvements. Battlefield’s Firestorm patch 1.14 - or Trial By Fire features a massive list of patch notes.

Epic-level rarity items can now be purchased with Battlefield V’s existing currency. Dice has also confirmed the release of ‘time-savers’ that can be purchased with real cash using Battlefield Currency. Time-savers offer Tier Catch-Ups and XP Boosts, and while the latter is self-explanatory, the former gives players instant access to Chapter Reward items.

Elite sets are also coming to Firestorm. Elites are new characters that can be used in Battlefield’s battle royale mode. These sets consist of cosmetic items, a Best Squad animation and character voice-overs. Elite sets also feature an exclusive Special Assignment that brings the story of an Elite to life and unlocks a signature melee weapon. It's worth noting that Unlocking an Elite set doesn’t offer any advantages in gameplay, all of the changes are just cosmetic.

Battlefield V Firestorm will feature two types of currencies – Company Coin, which can be earned through gameplay and Battlefield Currency which can be purchased.

DICE seems to be taking a completely different direction in regard to handling microtransactions from previous titles; considering the backlash Star Wars: Battlefront II received with its microtransaction system that comes very close to a ‘pay-to-win’ scenario.