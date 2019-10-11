Why did Jawa cancel booking of a customer?

After Jawa made a dazzling comeback to the Indian market with three models, Royal Enfield renewed their image with two new bikes and popular motorcycle brands came up with a flurry of new models, the Indian automotive market was suddenly abuzz with the clash of old vs new, classic vs modern and so on.

Jawa Motorcycles received a positive response when it launched the Jawa 300 and Jawa 42 a few months back. With an estimated waiting period of six to seven months for deliveries, all customers are awaiting further confirmation on their bookings.

However, the Czech motorcycle manufacturer cancelled the booking of a customer for allegedly spreading rumours about deliveries. Saurabh Yadav, a member of a Jawa-oriented group on Facebook posted photographs of himself with the motorcycle and claimed that he booked the Jawa 42 in May 2019, which he received in October. The member had also claimed that the vehicle he received had a dual-channel ABS unit, even though he had booked a single-channel ABS model.

As reported in Rushlane, Jawa Motorcycles refuted the claims and said that the post could "...cause panic and confusion among customers". It also stated that the actions of the miscreant were "intentional and designed to spread confusion and ill will".

Jawa Motorcycles proceeded to cancel the booking made by Yadav. However, this issue caused a backlash as other users pointed out similar stories on social media.