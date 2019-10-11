App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2019 06:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Why did Jawa cancel booking of a customer?

The company stated that the post by Yadav was uploaded to “cause panic and confusion among customers”.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
After Jawa made a dazzling comeback to the Indian market with three models, Royal Enfield renewed their image with two new bikes and popular motorcycle brands came up with a flurry of new models, the Indian automotive market was suddenly abuzz with the clash of old vs new, classic vs modern and so on.
After Jawa made a dazzling comeback to the Indian market with three models, Royal Enfield renewed their image with two new bikes and popular motorcycle brands came up with a flurry of new models, the Indian automotive market was suddenly abuzz with the clash of old vs new, classic vs modern and so on.

Jawa Motorcycles received a positive response when it launched the Jawa 300 and Jawa 42 a few months back. With an estimated waiting period of six to seven months for deliveries, all customers are awaiting further confirmation on their bookings.

However, the Czech motorcycle manufacturer cancelled the booking of a customer for allegedly spreading rumours about deliveries. Saurabh Yadav, a member of a Jawa-oriented group on Facebook posted photographs of himself with the motorcycle and claimed that he booked the Jawa 42 in May 2019, which he received in October. The member had also claimed that the vehicle he received had a dual-channel ABS unit, even though he had booked a single-channel ABS model.

Close

As reported in Rushlane, Jawa Motorcycles refuted the claims and said that the post could "...cause panic and confusion among customers". It also stated that the actions of the miscreant were "intentional and designed to spread confusion and ill will".

related news

Jawa Motorcycles proceeded to cancel the booking made by Yadav. However, this issue caused a backlash as other users pointed out similar stories on social media.

The company has doubled its efforts to produce the motorcycles and brought down the waiting time from 10-11 months to 6-7 months. It also recently announced its 90th-anniversary special edition in India.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 11, 2019 06:07 pm

tags #Auto #Jawa #Technology #trends

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.