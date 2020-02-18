What is Maruti Suzuki offering in the BSVI Wagon R CNG?

Maruti Suzuki has expanded the list of variants of the Wagon R by adding the BSVI iteration with a CNG powertrain. India’s largest carmaker is offering the S-CNG variant for the LXI and the LXI (O) trims.

The Wagon R CNG is equipped with a BSVI-compliant, 1-litre three-cylinder engine that makes 59 PS of maximum power and 78 Nm of peak torque with CNG. With petrol, the engine makes 68 PS of maximum power and 90 Nm of peak torque. It will be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

The hatchback has a claimed fuel economy of 32.52 km per kg. It has a storage capacity of 60-litres for CNG, along with the petrol tank. The CNG fuel system is controlled by an independent electronic control unit (ECU) and gets an electronic fuel injector.

Maruti Suzuki has also increased the prices of the models while making the Wagon R BSVI-compliant. The LXI CNG now has a price tag of Rs 5.25 lakh (ex-showroom), while the LXI (O) CNG variant is priced at Rs 5.32 lakh (ex-showroom). This is a price hike of Rs 19,000 over the previous generation.

The Wagon R CNG currently does not have a lot of competition in its segment. It will be pitted against the Hyundai Santro CNG variant.