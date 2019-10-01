Triumph Motorcycle India hosts 6th edition of Distinguished Gentleman's Ride

Triumph, on September 29, hosted the sixth edition of the Distinguished Gentleman's ride in eight cities across India.

The event saw a gathering of over 1,500 motorcyclists coming together to ride for a common cause across the country. Officially started in 2012, the DGR was conceptualised in Australia by Mark Hawwa and has been going on every year since. Triumph has been the official partner for the event since 2014, the same year the company entered the Indian market. The event saw over 2,500 motorcyclists taking part.

All the motorcyclists taking part in the GDR are follow a unique dress code – suits and ties. The event is not just a ride either. It takes place to raise awareness for men's mental and physical health while also raising funds for the Movember foundation, the largest men's health foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, Shoeb Farooq, GM, Triumph Motorcycles India, said, “Three out of four suicides across the globe are by men. Men’s mental health and prostate cancer are still a taboo not just in India, but globally as well. Prostate cancer is the most common and ignored cause of cancer in men.

"To change this ignorance, the DGR was founded to bring about a unique approach and create awareness. The entire process of following a dress code and riding in harmony with fellow bikers is quite an enthralling experience to draw attention to men’s health issues."