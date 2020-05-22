App
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Triumph launches Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition to celebrate partnership with 007

The differences are in the styling. The paint scheme will be a limited black and silver and will be similar to the bike that Bond will ride in the film.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Triumph Motorcycles India has just announced a partnership with EON Productions to feature in the next of the Bond films, No Time to Die and the bike to be directly linked with the film is going to be the Scrambler 1200 XE.

To celebrate this, the company has also launched a special James Bond themed Scrambler 1200, christened the Bond Edition. The bike will be a limited edition model with only 250 units going out worldwide.

Mechanically, the bike will be the same with an 89 PS two-cylinder engine that puts power to the rear via a 6-speed gearbox. Braking is handled Brember M50 radial monobloc calipers, fully adjustable suspension by Ohlins with 250 mm of wheel travel suspending spoked wheel with tubeless tyres.

However, the differences are in the styling. The paint scheme will be a limited black and silver and it will be similar to the bike that Bond will ride in the film.

Each of the bikes will also get a numbered edition plaque along with unique badging. Even the startup screen will be customised with a special startup animation.

Other features include fog lights with black anodised shrouds, arrow silencer with carbon fibre end caps, black rear wheel adjusters and stainless steel headlights.

It also gets all of the top electronic features that Triumph has to offer with the Scrambler like cornering ABS, traction control, cruise control, USB charging, heated grips and the My Triumph Connectivity System and App.

As for pricing, the bike starts at 18,500 pounds in the UK.

First Published on May 22, 2020 12:03 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #Triumph

